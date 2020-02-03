Global Green Cement Market grow at a CAGR of  11.23 % during the forecast period 2018 – 2025

The global green cement market is driven by growth in awareness related to the reduction in carbon emissions and its detrimental effect on the environment. In addition, the green cement provides better functionality, requires less natural materials during production, and releases less carbon dioxide than the traditional cement, resulting in higher market penetration during the forecast period. Moreover, stringent environmental regulations, government initiatives to improve tax conditions, and subsidy grants for green cement materials production are expected to boost the market growth.

Increasing construction activities across the globe on account of rising urbanization and population is anticipated to boost industry growth. In addition, the rising adoption of green architecture/building concept, which is certified as a Leader in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and easy availability of raw materials are key factors expected to boost industry demand.

“Global Green Cement market is valued at USD 23.25 billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD xx billion by 2025, likely to grow at a CAGR of 11.23 % during the forecast period”

Residential emerged as the largest application segment. This can be attributed to growing urbanization in emerging economies such as India and China with an increasing need for environmentally safe buildings. In addition, the growth of green roofs on account of eco-friendly materials from various manufacturers is also expected to fuel market growth.

While commercial construction applications were the second largest segment accounting for 28.6% of the total revenue share in 2018. The product finds application in constructing office buildings, exterior walkways, pavements, car parking, and retail stores.

North America was the largest market in 2018, owing to the early adoption of the product. The global market is highly concentrated and the majority of key players are located in North America. The rising stringency of regulatory frameworks is anticipated to further enhance regional demand. The well-established cement manufacturers in the region are expected to invest in green cement production over the projected period. A high amount of carbon emissions has led to the formation of stern regulations prescribed by intergovernmental and regional agencies to deal with environmental degradation.

The Asia Pacific constitutes the fastest growing economies such as India and China. Owing to high levels of economic development, increasing disposable income, and rising population, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the green cement industry.

Major players are either new entrants that focus solely on green cement or established players who are switching to manufacturing gradually. Established players such as CEMEX and CNBM are producing traditional Portland cement. Emerging companies such as CeraTech and Kiran Global Chems are producing green and low-carbon emitting cement.

Some of Key participants include Anhui Conch Cement Company, CNBM, CEMEX, Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt., Ltd., Siam Cement Public Company (SCG), and others. Many of these manufacturers are involved in intense R&D to bring down carbon emissions and to produce stronger and durable material.

