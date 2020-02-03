Global Green Building Materials Market grow at a CAGR of 11.23 % during the forecast period 2018 – 2025

Green building materials offer a lower carbon footprint, thereby reducing the impact of global warming. In addition, these are easy to maintain and consume less water as compared to their counterparts. As a result, growing product demand owing to various monetary and environmental benefits is expected to propel the industry growth over the forecast period. Green building materials in the construction sector are expected to exhibit high demand as the developers and consumers are putting a high emphasis on cost-saving, environmental-friendly, and energy-efficient structures. Industry growth is also aided by the recovery in construction activity as demand for residential and commercial projects rebounds.

Increasing the government’s focus on energy efficiency and green buildings as a stimulus against the recent global crisis is expected to influence the product demand. Rising energy costs and high-performance green building products are the primary industry propellants. However, uneven enforcement of energy regulation and highly price-sensitive consumers may hamper the growth of the industry.

“Global Green Building Materials market is valued at USD 214.3 billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD xx billion by 2025, likely to grow at a CAGR of 11.23 % during the forecast period”

Structural products segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period owing to its ability to reduce carbon emissions and provide superior durability at a lower cost. Construction industry growth particularly in developing economies is expected to have a positive impact on industry growth. Interior materials are estimated to be the second-largest market on account of rising consumer awareness regarding the environmental benefits they offer such as superior aesthetics, enhanced lighting, and improved indoor air quality.

Insulation is estimated to be the largest application segment, which is expected to reach USD 85.9 billion by 2025, owing to its ability to energy conservation. Increasing construction activities in the residential and commercial sector are expected to aid the growth of this segment in the forecast period.

North America is estimated to be the largest market, accounting for over 35% of the total market share. This trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future owing to the building codes and favorable policies regarding the use of green building materials in the construction industry, coupled with increasing renovation activities.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth of 12.0% over the forecast period, owing to the growing residential construction sector in the region. Paris climate agreement signed by India and China in order to prevent climate change, coupled with increasing infrastructure development in both countries is expected to drive the product demand in the region.

Rise in the implementation of Green Building Materials regulations by various governments in Europe is expected to drive the industry growth in the region. In addition, increasing emphasis to reduce maintenance and operational costs of structure is predicted to aid the demand for green building materials in Europe over the forecast period.

Some Key industry participants include PPG Industries, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Forbo International SA, Interface Inc., Kingspan Group plc, Lafarge, BASF SE, Owens Corning, National Fiber, RedBuilt, LLC, CertainTeed Corporation, Binderholz GmbH, Bauder Limited and Alumasc Group.

