Global Fresh Food Packaging Market grow at a CAGR of 4.1  % during the forecast period 2018 – 2025

The fresh food packaging market is majorly driven by the growing demand for extended shelf-life of the potential product. Rising demand for processed and fresh food expedites the introduction of the variety of Fresh Food Packaging in the market. Moreover, changing lifestyles and increasing the trend of nuclear families will also boost the fresh food packaging market in the near future. Increasing disposal income and rising awareness about hygienic food products of the people across the world also positively impacts the global market growth.

In addition, many advantages of fresh food packaging such as protection, containment, preservation, proper utility, and easy communication and may foster market growth. Conversely, stringent government regulation regarding environmental concerns may restrain the market growth in the future.

However, stringent government rules and regulations regarding the raw material used for packaging material may restrain market growth. but, rising demand for improved food quality and extended shelf life is projected to positively drive the fresh food packaging market.

“Global Fresh Food Packaging market is valued at USD 108.6 billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD xx billion by 2025, likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period”

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below: https://www.digitsnmarkets.com/sample/4411-fresh-food-packaging-market

Metal/wood and glass packaging material segment is anticipated to register rapid CAGR, followed by plastic and paper bag/board material. The paper bag/board material holds the largest share of the market. It is anticipated to reach USD 57.06 billion by 2025 owing to the convenience and decomposing property of the paper. Stringent government regulations and ban on plastic packaging is projected to further drive the demand for this material. Paper is treated or coated and laminated or infused with resins, lacquers, and waxes to make it durable.

Meat and seafood application segment is expected to continue holding the largest market share in the near future, owing to the awareness regarding the nutritional value of seafood and meat and changing eating habits. The increasing need for fresh, safe, and storable meat is expected to boost the growth of the segment. Consumer preference for packaged and tested seafood and meat products is anticipated to further fuel the growth of this segment in the near future.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of about 37.50% in 2018, owing to the rising demand for packaged foods coupled with rising health consciousness among consumers from China and India. The prevalence of airborne diseases in countries such as China and India coupled with increasing disposable income of the consumers in these highly populated countries is projected to fuel the growth.

While North America is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of about 4.2% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about global warming and growing concerns about environment coupled with the availability of solutions like eco-friendly packaging in the U.S. is anticipated to drive growth These solutions are inexpensive and are manufactured using recycled materials and eco-friendly methods. This factor is anticipated to further fuel the regional growth.

Collaborations and partnerships on a large scale for sustainable product development and mergers and acquisitions of small-scale industries are some of the key strategies adopted by the market players. Some of the prominent players dominating the global fresh food packaging market are Bemis Company Inc., Printpack, Sealed Air, Amcor Limited, Berry Plastics, Bomarko Inc., Packaging Corporation of America, and others. Other key players influencing the global market are Sonoco Products Company, Graphic Packaging Holding, International Paper and Anchor Packaging Inc., Sealed Air India Pvt. Ltd., and Graphic Packaging International, Inc.

About Digits N Markets:



Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.



Contact Us:



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone:+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com