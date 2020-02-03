Global Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market grow at a CAGR of 14.3 % during the forecast period 2018 – 2025

Embedded die packaging technology was anticipated to grow rapidly with the development of smartphones; however, this technology showed limited success in smartphones due to competition from faster developing Flip Chip and especially WLP platforms. However, in the automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and industrial sectors, numerous products utilizing embedded die packaging technology are expected to arrive in the market during the next four to five years.



The factors that drive the market are the impending need for circuit miniaturization in microelectronic devices, an increase in the number of portable electronic devices, a rise in application in healthcare and automotive devices, and advantages over other advanced packaging technologies. However, the requirement of high cost of these chips restrains the market growth. Moreover, the rapid adoption of IoT globally is expected to present new opportunities in the market.

“Global Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market is valued at USD 33.8 million in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD 73.40 million by 2025, likely to grow at a CAGR of 14.3 % during the forecast period”

IT & Telecommunication segment has is the highest demand for embedded die packaging technology. The increased application of embedded die packaging in the healthcare and automotive sectors is boosting the embedded die packaging technology market growth. Embedded die packaging technology offers greater advantages as compared to other advanced packaging technologies, such as, compactness, reliability, and higher signal density which is promoting the growth of the embedded die packaging technology market among the manufacturing industries.

The North American embedded die packaging technology market is expected to grow at a high CAGR, owing to the well-developed telecommunication industry, rise in adoption of IoT, and high growth in the automotive industry. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market region owing to the presence of key market players such as Fujikura, ASE group, Taiwan semiconductor manufacturing company etc. in the Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players in the Embedded die packaging technology market include Amkor Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, ASE Group, AT & S, General Electric, Infineon, Fujikura, MicroSemi, TDK-Epcos, and Schweizer.

