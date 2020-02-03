Global Corrugated Boxes Market grow at a CAGR of  4.1 % during the forecast period 2018 – 2025

The global corrugated boxes market is driven by factors such as recyclability of corrugated boxes, strong growth in the food & beverage and electronic goods industries, and an increase in the spending by consumers for packaged products. Rising e-commerce industry and increasing demand for packed products present a great opportunity for this market to grow in the future. The corrugated boxes market is witnessing demand owing to the rise in manufacturing activities. However, factors such as greenhouse gas emission during production and rising raw material cost inhibit the growth of the market.

Constantly rising demand for corrugated boxes from various end-users is the vital factor motivating the growth of the global corrugated boxes. Corrugated boxes can be recycled and are a reliable type of packaging due to highly considerable design, these specifications of the corrugated boxes is the reason due to which consumers highly prefer them. Rising industrialization and establishment of the delivery as well retail startup has significantly augmented the growth of the global corrugated boxes market. The huge demand of corrugated boxes from the food delivery industry is also impacting the growth of the global corrugated boxes market. The electronic industry is the dominating segment of corrugated boxes due to its high demand and reliable results. On the other side, growing raw material prices are restraining the growth of the global corrugated boxes market at some extent.

“Global Corrugated Boxes market is valued at USD 67.89billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD xx billion by 2025, likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period”

The flexography Printing segment is estimated to be a leading segment in the corrugated boxes market. Flexographic printing is the most-widely used printing technology for corrugated boxes. It is cost-effective and finds a wide range of applications in the food & beverage and e-commerce industries. This has accelerated its demand in corrugated flexographic printing. Digital printing is the most recent printing technology for corrugated boxes and is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The slotted boxes segment witnesses a significant market share in the corrugated boxes market and is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to its versatility to stack many products, easy handling, and excellent damage prevention properties. Moreover, the increasing demand for consumer durables, glassware & ceramics, and food & beverages supports the growth of slotted boxes.

The Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the corrugated boxes market during forecast period. Various factors such as strong government support, rapid economic development, availability of raw materials, and cheap labor are driving the demand for the safe packaging manufacturing industry in the region. Moreover, the growth of the Asia Pacific corrugated boxes market is supported by the growing packaging industry in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Thailand. Developing markets such as China and India are emerging as growth economies for corrugated boxes. Growing economies, the increasing population, and the resultant disposable income of people are acting as the main drivers for increased opportunities in these countries.

Some of the Key players operating in the corrugated boxes market include Mondi Group Plc (South Africa), International Paper Company (U.S.), WestRock Company (U.S.), DS Smith Plc (U.K.), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland), and Rengo Co. Ltd. (Japan). These players have established brands, a wide product portfolio, and a strong geographical presence.

