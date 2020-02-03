Global Bubble Wrap Packaging Market grow at a CAGR of 3.1 % during the forecast period 2018 – 2025

The growth of global bubble wrap packaging market is majorly driven by rapid growth in the electronic sector and continuous growth of online shopping market. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding environment protection and rising awareness concerning the use of biodegradable bubble wrap is also driving the growth of the market.

There are several packaging options available across the globe, among all the options demand for bubble wrap packaging is expected to remain high. This is mainly because of its ability to safeguard elemental property of product. Apart from this, blooming retail industry is one significant factor expected to drive the growth of the bubble wrap packaging market. This is because, bubble wrap in primarily used in retail industry to protect products like electronics, gift items and other at the time of transportation.

“Global Bubble Wrap Packaging market is valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach more than USD xx billion by 2025, likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.1 % during the forecast period”

Based on end-user applications, the global market is segmented into consumer electronics and appliances, home décor and furnishing, beauty and personal care, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and medical devices, and others. Consumer electronics and appliances emerged as the dominant segment in the market in 2018, which can be attributed to increasing online product sales through various e-commerce websites. Electronics require high level of packaging due to their fragility, which directly impacts demand for air cushion packaging solutions.

Retail e-commerce sales worldwide accounted for USD 2,774 Million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of over 20.0% over the next five years. It has also been observed that more than 65.0% consumers prefer online retail shopping of electronic devices such as mobile phones and tablets. This creates a demand for safe and protective packaging solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global bubble wrap packaging market during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the increasing penetration of the internet in the region. The booming e-commerce industry coupled with increasing purchasing power of people, particularly in India and China, are offering a significant push to the global bubble wrap packaging market in the coming year.

Key players are focusing to enhance the quality of the bubble wrap packaging in order to increase the application of bubble wrap packaging. To achieve this, they are launching temperature-controlled bubble wraps, and high-grade bubble wraps to gain a competitive edge.In addition to this, players are focusing on several stretegies such as acquisitions and mergers, business expansions and collaboration to increase their dominance in the bubble warp packaging market.

Some of the key players operating in the global bubble wrape packaging market are Pregis Corporation, FROMM Packaging Systems Inc., Polyair Inter Pack Inc., Free-Flow Packaging International, Inc., Automated Packaging Systems, Inc., Inflatable Packaging, Inc., and Omniverse Foster Packaging Group.

