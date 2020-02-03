Fraud Detection & Prevention Market grow at a CAGR of 26.7% during forecast Period2018-2025

The major factors that are expected to be driving the FDP market are increasing revenue losses for organizations due to the rising fraudulent attacks, increasing use of electronic transactions across all the verticals and increasing sophistication level of cuber-attacks across all regions will contribute to the growth of the overall FDP market. Digital convergence is anticipated to create new market opportunities and make certain existing business processes obsolete. One of the main obstacles in information technology is digital fraud, being vital issue for businesses operating in the BFSI, healthcare, and e-commerce areas are propelling fraud detection and prevention market.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2018 to USD 63.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 26.7% during 2018-2025.

The fraud analytic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market. Fraud analytic is a critical discipline which involves set of analytical techniques to analyze enterprises’ systems and database to identify the vulnerabilities to the fraud contributing to the market demand. Market is stimulated because it is supportive in monitoring and analyzing data from several data sources; detect anomalies and suspicious and unusual behavior across all channels. They also proactively detect frauds and enable robust information security to improve compliance thus contribute to the organizational success. The growing adoption of technologies such as AI and machine learning for fraud detection could upsurge the demand for fraud analytic solutions on a large scale.

North America is estimated to be having a largest market size in the Fraud Detection and Prevention by region. Increased revenue losses due to fraudulent attacks on organizations, adoption of technologies including AI, IoT and machine learning for fraud detection and several FDP solutions contribute to the market growth in North America. The European FDP industry would have a significant growth opportunities because of major players focusing on expanding their presence in various Industrial verticals. With the technological advancement in APAC, several factors are expected to drive the impressive growth of the region. The factors include rapid economic development, globalization, cloud-based solutions, and massive penetration of smart-phones and internet across consumers and business segments.

Prominent players of the global fraud detection and prevention market are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, SAS Institute Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., IBM Corporation, Fiserv, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., and Software AG, among others.

