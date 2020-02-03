Drug Eluting Stent Market grow at a CAGR of 5.67 % forecast period 2018-2025

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising aging population, growing acceptance for minimally invasive endovascular surgeries, and good reimbursement facilities factors driving growth of DES market. Increasing healthcare spending, rise in the number of outpatient procedures, and market expansion opportunities in emerging nations are providing an opportunity for the growth of the market. However, alternatives for drug-eluting stents, lack of skilled healthcare professionals, and stringent regulatory approval process are hampering the growth of the market. Advent of drug-eluting stents (DES) has considerably changed and revolutionized the interventional landscape, and made angioplasty more predictable, as such, catalyzing the growth of the drug-eluting stents market.

Global drug eluting stent market was valued at USD 5.63 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.74 Billion by year 2025, at a CAGR of 5.67 %.

The microporous surface stent segment accounted for the largest share of drug eluting market in 2018. The dominance of the segment was mainly attributed to the high adoption of DES owing to the lower in-stent restenosis rates. The nanoporous segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period because these products have a high drug loading capacity.

North America is anticipated to have the largest share (42%) in the global drug eluting market due to increasing prevalence of artery diseases, strict regulatory guidelines for medical device manufacturing and approval related to the commercial availability of the products. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the global drug eluting market due to better medical facilities, government funding large population, increasing patient awareness, continuous improvement in healthcare facilities. In India, after the price capping by the central Government, the cost of drug eluting stents has come down to rupees thirty thousand.

Major players operating in the Drug Eluting Stent Market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Group, Biotronik, Lepu Medical Technology, Terumo Medical Corporation, Cook Medical, Shandong JW Medical Systems, and Stentys.

