Smart Home Thermostats Market Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market Rising Trends and Technology Advancements 2019 to 2025

The smart thermostat market was valued at USD 849.14 million, in 2019, and is expected to reach a value of USD 2858.63 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period (2019- 2025).

The Following Top Key Players in the Smart Home Thermostats Market:

Nest, Honeywell, EcoBee, Schneider Electric, Emerson, LUX/GEO, Carrier, Energate Inc., Tado GmbH, Control4, Netatmo, Hive Home, and others..

It was estimated that around 60.5 million Americans used virtual personal assistants and voice-controlled speakers at least once a month, according to an investment firm Cowen & Co. Also, in 2017, 24% of Americans used Amazon Echo and 31% used Google Home for home control settings following music, shopping, and requesting information applications. With the increase in the use of virtual assistants in home control, the forecast period is likely to witness the exponential adoption of smart thermostats.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

WiFi Thermostats

ZigBee Thermostats

Others

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Common Residential Buidings

Commercial Residential Buidings

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Smart Home Thermostats market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Scope of Smart Home Thermostats Market Report:

These thermostats are termed as ‘smart‘, due to the inherent capabilities of being able to communicate with IoT devices within a smart building, ability to learn with AI capabilities, active geo-fencing features, reduce energy consumption, and ability to communicate with emerging virtual private assistants. Smart thermostats refer to the devices that allow remote connectivity and can be managed through a handheld device, finding its applications in residential sectors. These are the devices that are connected and allow remote connectivity in the consumer sector.

