Geophysical Services Market 2019 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – Dawson Geophysical, Geotech Surveys, Compagnie Generale de Geophysique (CGG)

he Global Geophysical Services Market is Forecast to Grow to $ 16.2 Billion by 2025.

Based on type, geophysical services can be categorized into aerial-based and land-based geophysical surveys. Land-based geophysical surveys play a vital role in the exploration of various minerals, hydrocarbon sources, oil and gas reserves, etc. These surveys also help understand geophysical conditions of the ground surface and sub-surface. Aerial-based surveys capture images by using fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Geophysical Services Market: EON Geosciences, Dawson Geophysical, Geotech Surveys, Compagnie Generale de Geophysique (CGG), TGS, Spectrum Geophysics, Geophysical Survey Systems, Sea Geo Surveys, New Resolution Geophysics, ION Geophysical Corporation, Phoenix Geophysics and others.

Global Geophysical Services Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Geophysical Services Market on the basis of Types are:

Aerial-based Survey

Land-based Survey

On the basis of Application , the Global Geophysical Services Market is segmented into:

Oil & Gas

Minerals & Mining

Agriculture

Water Exploration

Environment

Others

The demand for geophysical services for mineral extraction is expected to increase on account of the environmental regulations imposed by governments of several countries. High demand for geophysical data acquisition services and increase in investments in the mining sector for geophysics are anticipated to propel the geophysical services market during the forecast period. Additionally, revival in crude oil prices would further fuel the growth of the Global Geophysical Services Market over the next five years.

Regional Analysis For Geophysical Services Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Geophysical Services Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

