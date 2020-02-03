Smart Water Management (SWM) Market 2019 Booming Worldwide and Advancement Outlook – ABB Ltd, Aclara, Badger Meter, Cisco, Elster, General Electric (GE), HydroPoint Data Systems

The report titled “Smart Water Management (SWM) Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Smart Water Management Market is Estimated to Grow from USD 8.46 Billion in 2016 to USD 20.10 Billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 18.9%

Smart Water Management (SWM) uses Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and real-time data and responses as an integral part of the solution for water management challenges.

Increasing scarcity, quality issues, climate volatility and rising energy risks along with aging infrastructure are expected to favorably impact the industry growth.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Market: ABB Ltd, Aclara, Badger Meter, Cisco, Elster, General Electric (GE), HydroPoint Data Systems, IBM Corporation, Itron, Mueller Systems, Oracle, Schneider Electric, Sensus, Siemens, Tata Consultancy Services and others.

Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Smart Water Management (SWM) Market on the basis of Types are:

Devices

Solutions

Services

On the basis of Application , the Global Smart Water Management (SWM) Market is segmented into:

Government

Water Regulatory Authorities

Utilities

Agriculture

Others

Regional Analysis For Smart Water Management (SWM) Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Smart Water Management (SWM) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Smart Water Management (SWM) Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Smart Water Management (SWM) Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Smart Water Management (SWM) Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Smart Water Management (SWM) Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

