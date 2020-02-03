Sci-Tech

Know why Corporate M-learning Market Growing Massively with Top Key Players like NetDimensions, Saba Software, Adobe Systems

Avatar rnr February 3, 2020
Corporate M-learning market

 

The global Corporate M-learning market is a detailed analysis of different parameters including profit margin, market size, shares, and growth rate. The global m-learning market 2020-2026 is expected to post a CAGR of close to +23% during the forecast period. Corporate M-learning is “learning across multiple contexts, through social and content interactions, using personal electronic devices”. A form of distance education, m-learners use mobile device educational technology at their time convenience.

The prominent key players

NetDimensions, Saba Software, Adobe Systems, DominKnow, City & Guilds, Desire2Learn, CERTPOINT Systems, Allen Interactions, Aptara, Articulate, Intuition, Kallidus, Learning Pool, Meridian Knowledge Solutions etc.

Market segmentation by type

  • Technical
  • Non-technical

Market segmentation by application

  • Small Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises

Regions covered in this report

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East & Africa

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

  • Raw material suppliers
  • Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
  • Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
  • Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
  • Importers and exporters
  • Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
  • Trade associations and industry bodies
  • End-use industries

It gives a broad elaboration on the global market by giving more focus on following key points:

Market trends, shares, segments, regional outlook, key-players, stakeholders

Latest integrated and innovative technologies and some standard operating procedures are also mentioned in the research report

Following are the List of Chapter Covers in the Corporate M-learning Market:

  • Corporate M-learning Market Overview
  • Global Economic Impact on Industry
  • Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
  • Global Market Analysis by Application
  • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
  • Market Effect Factors Analysis
  • Global Corporate M-learning Market Forecast

Table of Contents

Global Corporate M-learning Market Research Report

  • Corporate M-learning Market Overview

 

  • Global Economic Impact on Industry

 

  • Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

 

  • Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

 

  • Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

 

  • Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

 

  • Global Market Analysis by Application

The key questions answered in the report:

  • What will be the market size and growth rate in the 2020-2026 year?
  • What are the key factors driving the global Corporate M-learning market?
  • What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?
  • Who are the key vendors in the global Corporate M-learning market?
  • What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?
  • Which are the global opportunities for expanding the Corporate M-learning market?

Across the globe, different regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa have been examined on the basis of productivity and manufacturing base. The competitive landscape section of the report covers the solution, products, services, and business overview. This global Corporate M-learning research report covers several dynamic aspects such as drivers, restraints and challenging factors. Different leading companies have been profiled to get a clear insight into the businesses.

Close