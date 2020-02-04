Augmented Reality Market Is Booming Globally | Leading Key Players : Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Inc, Samsung Co Ltd

Global Augmented Reality Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2023)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Augmented Reality including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Augmented Reality investments from 2020 till 2023.

In 2017, the augmented reality market was valued at USD 5.85 billion and is projected to reach a value of USD 70.01 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 51.24%, during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).

The Global Augmented Reality market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Inc, Samsung Co Ltd., Apple Inc, Qualcomm Vuforia, Total Immersion, Sphero Inc, Sony Corporation, Popar Co Ltd, Nintendo Co Ltd., Layar Bv, Daqri Llc, Zappar Ltd. among others.

Scope of the Report

The scope of this report is limited to the solutions that are offered by the major market players, including providers of hardware and software. The technology segment discussed in the report is limited to head-mounted display, heads-up display, virtual retinal display, and spatial augmented reality systems. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Also, the study emphasizes on various attack points in augmented reality technological innovations, new developments in the usage, and augmented reality investments.

Key Market Trends:

Increased Demand for Smartphone-based AR Applications

With the proliferating social media culture, the market for augmented reality is expected to witness a robust growth over the next few years. This growth can be attributed to the fact that major players in the social media market are collaborating with leading tech companies, to provide an unmatched physical experience for consumers and essentially tapping a potentially untapped market. Combining the capabilities of GPS, augmented reality and highly focused cameras are set to transform the gaming experience for smart device owners, which will propel the growth of the market in the commercial and retail spaces.

The key insights of the Augmented Reality Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Augmented Reality market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Augmented Reality market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2023 market development trends of Augmented Reality Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Augmented Reality Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Augmented Reality Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Augmented Reality industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

