Cloud Encryption Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2020 to 2024

Global Cloud Encryption Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2023)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Cloud Encryption including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Cloud Encryption investments from 2020 till 2023.

In 2017, the cloud encryption market was valued at USD 618.52 million and is expected to reach a value of USD 2178.02 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 23.34%, during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).

The Global Cloud Encryption market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like IBM Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Symantec Corporation, Vaultive, Inc., Google Inc., Cisco Sytems Inc., Sophos Group PLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Perspecsys Inc., SkyHigh Networks ( McAfee Inc.) among others.

Scope of the Report

The scope of the report is limited to software solutions that are offered by various players for data-in-transit, data-at-rest, and data-in-use. A cloud not only offers an external storage to various end-user verticals, such as electricity utilities, retail, and government, among others, but also is scalable and an on-demand solution, which allows unlimited data access. Cloud computing can improve an enterprise’s computing and analytics capabilities, by allowing it to collate, segregate, process, and analyze great volumes of data. The proliferation of cloud adoption and virtualization, and stringent regulations to increase the adoption rate of cloud encryption solutions are some of the factors that are fueling the market growth, across the globe.

Key Market Trends:

Energy Sector To Register The Fastest Growth

Most of the process control systems that are designed to manage critical infrastructure, such as electric grids, oil pipelines, and water utilities used in the energy sector, utilize specialized hardware and proprietary protocols. While their introduction has simplified the management of facilities, they have made process control systems vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Major incidents, such as the Shamoon malware attacks in November 2016 and January 2017 against Gulf state organizations, have made security imperative for the energy sector. With the increased adoption rate of IoT and automation and the industry’s value chains increasingly relying on complex and interconnected digital assets, along with the constant exchange of data to carry out any operation, the energy sector is exposed to the risk of cyber-attacks, mainly due to the dependence on connectivity.

In the upstream sensors, actuators, and process-control networks, well-site gateways, mobile computers, and back-office gateways are required for seismic acquisition, data processing, and interpretation, in order to determine sites for oil deposits. Thus, the control of equipment, like SCADA, DCS, and the data collected in the cloud at this stage are highly sensitive as well as vulnerable to cyber-attacks. The aforementioned factors have been buoyed by companies and governments, who focus on claiming the necessary measures of encryption to secure these systems and prevent catastrophic disasters.

