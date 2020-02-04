Meal Replacement Products Market Overview by Rising Trends and Demands 2020 to 2023

Global Meal Replacement Products Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2023)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Meal Replacement Products including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Meal Replacement Products investments from 2020 till 2023.

The global meal replacement products market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1%.

The Global Meal Replacement Products market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Abbott Nutrition, Blue Diamond Growers, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Herbalife, Healthy ‘N Fit International, General Mills, Glanbia, Kellogg’s, Kraft Heinz, Nestl_, Campbell foodservice Co., Nutrisystem, SlimFast, Ultimate Superfoods., Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline Plc among others.

Scope of the Report

Heightened obesity rates and increased demand for convenience products are the two long-term trends that have strongly favored the meal replacement and the ready meals market. There is growing demand for protein bars and shakes, and this trend has the potential to drive the market in the coming years.

Key Market Trends:

Convenience and Increasing Health Awareness

The global meal replacement products market is largely driven by factors such as busy lifestyles, rapid urbanization, increasing healthy food consumption habits and food convenience. The modern lifestyle has led to significant changes in the dietary habits of people. Consumers are becoming more health conscious and seeking food products which are convenient and has more nutritional content. The rise in the number of fitness centers and clubs also has a positive influence on the demand for high protein meal replacement products.

The rapid growth of the e-commerce sector will also aid the prospects for market growth. Websites like vitacost.com, healthkart.com, and wallmart.com offer a wide array of protein shakes, protein bars, and other supplements for online purchase. These sites offer live interactive chat sessions to provide instant support to individuals who face challenges while purchasing these products.

Although there is a steady growth in the market, there are certain factors restricting the market. These factors include availability of local alternatives with regional taste, and high production and marketing costs.

