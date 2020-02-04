Advance Technology of AI in IoT Market to Grow at a CAGR of +26% During Forecast Period 2019-2025 by IBM, Microsoft, Google, PTC, AWS, Oracle, GE, Salesforce, SAP, Hitachi, Uptake, SAS, Autoplant Systems

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a term that has been introduced in recent years to define objects that are able to connect and transfer data via the Internet. ‘Thing’ refers to a device that is connected to the internet and transfers the device information to other devices. The cloud-based IoT is used to connect a wide range of things such as vehicles, mobile devices, sensors, industrial equipment’s and manufacturing machines to develop various smart systems it includes the smart city and smart home, smart grid, smart industry, smart vehicle, smart health and smart environmental monitoring. In the IoT, cloud computing environment has made the task of handling the large volume of data generated by connecting devices easy and provides the IoT devices with resources on-demand.

The global AI in IoT market which projected a CAGR of approximately +26% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2019-2025.

Report Consultant has introduced a new report titled as Global AI in IoT Market into its database that is formed by the means of primary and secondary research processes. It gives a comprehensive description to its readers about the benefits and drawbacks of this market scenario. It also gives statistics regarding upcoming trends and financial as well as socio-economic aspects affecting the industry. It also explores the aspects that affect market presence globally. Most of this data has been reported to be in an unstructured format. Now, analyzing this Global AI in IoT Market unstructured data is very challenging if dealt with the traditional data sorting and storage method.

Top Key Players:

IBM, Microsoft, Google, PTC, AWS, Oracle, GE, Salesforce, SAP, Hitachi, Uptake, SAS, Autoplant Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Kairos, Softweb Solutions, Arundo, C3 IoT, Anagog, Thingstel, Imagimob.

The geographical sector of the Global AI in IoT Market comprises the leading regions like China, India, Japan, Australia, UAE, and Qatar. Latin America in the market during the forecast tenure. Facts and figures that are given on the region leading this market are some of the features emphasized under this section of the Global AI in IoT Market report. The competitive landscape section of the statistical report presents information on major key players in the global market. On the basis of product profile, introductions, SWOT analysis and contact information, these key players are selected.

This surveyed report is collated by conducting both primary as well as secondary research. The data comprised in the Global AI in IoT Market report has been consulted from top industry leaders and the topmost sectors of the market have been underlined. These sectors have been offered by giving numbers on their projected state by the end of the prognosis. The data helps the imminent and upcoming players to measure the investment scope within the sectors and sub-sectors of the market.

Porter’s five theories and SWOT analysis have also been utilized for analyzing the market data. The major plans accepted by the renowned players for a better penetration in the Global AI in IoT Market also form a key section of this study. The market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities have been presented together with their corresponding impact analysis.

AI in IoT Market Segmentation by Type

Platforms

Software Solutions

Services

AI in IoT Market Segmentation by Application

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Mobility

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance

Government and Defense

Retail

Others

Segment By Regions/Countries, This AI in IoT Market Report Covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Market Size Of AI in IoT Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table Of Content:

The Global AI in IoT Market Report Contains:

Global market overview Global market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of AI in IoT (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer AI in IoT manufacturing cost analysis Industrial chain, sourcing strategy, and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast (2019-2025) Conclusion of the global AI in IoT market Appendix

