Artificial Intelligence In Pharmaceutical Market 2019 Growing at CAGR of +48% by 2025 Including GNS Healthcare, Benevolent AI, IBM, InSilico Medicine, Globavir Biosciences

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for short, is one of the most highly anticipated digital healthcare technologies. While the concept of AI may still seem futuristic to some, the era of machine learning is already here. Uptake in pharma has been relatively slow compared to in other industries. However, this is gradually changing. AI is developing at a rapid rate and pharma will need to adapt if they want to stay relevant.

The global artificial intelligence in pharmaceutical market projected a CAGR of approximately +48% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2019-2025.

The global artificial intelligence in pharmaceutical market comprises detailed documentation of technical expansions in the scale of commercial prospects and scope of merchandises, end-user application, and province. The report incorporates current trends in the industry product demands and future growth prospects of this market across various end-user applications.

Top Key Players:

GNS Healthcare, Benevolent AI, IBM, InSilico Medicine Inc., Globavir Biosciences Inc., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Verge Genomics, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Flatiron Health.

Regionally, the report explores the impending of the Global Artificial Intelligence In Pharmaceutical Market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

This Global Artificial Intelligence In Pharmaceutical Market statistical report provides a wide-ranging research on the key players and in-depth insights which include the competitiveness of the trending players. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and contracts are the most significant business tactics that are adopted by the foremost players.

Artificial Intelligence In Pharmaceutical Market Segmentation by Product Type

Hardware

Software

Service

Artificial Intelligence In Pharmaceutical Market Segmentation by Technology

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Processing

Artificial Intelligence In Pharmaceutical Market Segmentation by Application

Drug Discovery & Repurposing (Preclinical Phase)

Clinical Research Trial

Personalized Medicine

Others

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Artificial Intelligence In Pharmaceutical Market Report Covers

South America

North America

Europe

Center East and Africa

Asia Pacific

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Market Size Of Artificial Intelligence In Pharmaceutical Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table Of Content:

The Global Artificial Intelligence In Pharmaceutical Market Report Contains:

Global market overview Global market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of artificial intelligence in pharmaceutical (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Artificial intelligence in pharmaceutical manufacturing cost analysis Industrial chain, sourcing strategy, and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast (2019-2025) Conclusion of the global artificial intelligence in pharmaceutical market Appendix

