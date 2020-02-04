Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market 2019-2025 Including Leading Key Players- NVIDIA Corporation, Intel, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare

Ultrasound is a technique which is used to create an image of internal body organs and for the treatment of complex disease stomach problems, gallbladder or pancreas problems, and abdominal pain. AI-powered solutions have improved efficiency and diagnostic accuracy. AI technologies are making the imaging devices smarter and are also helping the clinicians to focus more on the patient and to analyze the problem deeply. Ultrasound imaging is considered as one of the fastest, safest and cheapest medical diagnostics techniques.

The recent report titled as Global Artificial Intelligence In Ultrasound Imaging Market has been launched by Report Consultant is a thorough investigation of the current statistics, progression and technical developments in the market. It is a systematically organized compilation based on the growth rate, present market trends, and factors that affect consumer’s approach towards products and services available in the market. The numerical measuring Global Artificial Intelligence In Ultrasound Imaging Market report is incorporation of data collected through a change of industry-standard primary and secondary research efforts.

Top Key Players:

NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The geographical division of the Global Artificial Intelligence In Ultrasound Imaging Market involves the leading regions such as North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia as well as in the countries of China, Japan, and India in the market along with its prominence and the reasons for dominance of this region are some of the features underlined under this Global Artificial Intelligence In Ultrasound Imaging Market report. In addition to this, the report also gives a brief on the evaluation of the key players which is based on SWOT analysis, contact figures, product outlines and product profile.

The Global Artificial Intelligence In Ultrasound Imaging Market is similarly scrutinized in terms of production rates as indicated by the different regions. In this segment, the different subdivisions are pragmatic to the market so as to gain an out-of-the-way outlook of the insights that are included. The following section offers a comprehensive outline of the Healthcare-IT Industry, with an in-depth emphasis on some of the key regional markets. The Global Artificial Intelligence In Ultrasound Imaging Market report summaries data on each of the key players in the market conversing to their current gross margins, company profile, sales income, sale price sales volume, product specifications along with pictures, and the up-to-date contact information. The report gives both, subjective and quantitative analysis of the global market.

Artificial Intelligence In Ultrasound Imaging Market Segmentation by Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Artificial Intelligence In Ultrasound Imaging Market Segmentation by Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Artificial Intelligence In Ultrasound Imaging Market Segmentation by Ultrasound Technology

Diagnostic Imaging

Therapeutic

2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging

Doppler Ultrasound

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound

Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy

Artificial Intelligence In Ultrasound Imaging Market Segmentation by Application

Radiology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Cardiovascular

Gastroenterology

Artificial Intelligence In Ultrasound Imaging Market Segmentation by End- User

Hospitals and Providers

Patients

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Healthcare Payers

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Artificial Intelligence In Ultrasound Imaging Market Report Covers

South America

North America

Europe

Center East and Africa

Asia Pacific

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Market Size Of Artificial Intelligence In Ultrasound Imaging Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table Of Content:

The Global Artificial Intelligence In Ultrasound Imaging Market Report Contains:

Global market overview Global market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging manufacturing cost analysis Industrial chain, sourcing strategy, and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast (2019-2025) Conclusion of the global artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market Appendix

