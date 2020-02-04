IR Camera Market 2020 Competitive Insights – Flir Systems Inc., SPI Corporation, Raytheon Company, Seek Thermal Inc

Global IR Camera Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global IR Camera including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global IR Camera investments from 2020 till 2024.

The IR camera market was valued at USD 5.63 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 9.15 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

The Global IR Camera market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Flir Systems Inc., SPI Corporation, Opgal Optronics Industries Ltd., Raytheon Company, Seek Thermal Inc., Fluke Corporation, Testo AG, HGH Infrared Systems, Teledyne Dalsa Inc., DRS Technologies Inc., Optris Infrared Sensing, LLC, Xenics NV among others.

Scope of the Report

An infrared camera is a non-contact device that detects infrared energy (heat) and converts it into an electronic signal, which is then processed to produce a thermalimage on a video monitor and perform temperature calculations.

Key Market Trends:

LWIR and MWIR is Expected to have Significant Growth

LWIR and MWIR are the most used wavelengths of IR camera for security and surveillance applications. However, there are certain applications where LWIR is more efficient than MWIR, including objects of detection that span a very wide temperature range requiring intra-scene imaging of both hot and cold objects.

In harsh environments, where MWIR may not perform well in imaging through smoke or aerosols, LWIR is usually the chosen technology. These mainly include the firefighting and military applications.

Also, for most of the surveillance situations (man or vehicle to be detected within ambient temperature background), there is more flux (thermal energy emitted by the targets and by the environmental background), which is not efficiently contained by the MWIR due to the lack of band availability. Such applications have also witnessed the increased adoption of LWIR.

The key insights of the IR Camera Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the IR Camera market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The IR Camera market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of IR Camera Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of IR Camera Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, IR Camera Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. IR Camera industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

