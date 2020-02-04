Malaysia Wheat Bran Market Production and Demand Analysis 2020 to 2023

Malaysia Wheat Bran Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2023)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Malaysia Wheat Bran including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Malaysia Wheat Bran investments from 2020 till 2023.

The Malaysia Wheat Bran market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Ballun Group of Companies, Biogrow, Eu Yan Sang, Biogreen, Pristine Cereals, Futureceuticals, BMS Organics, Hung Thong Food Technology Co. Ltd among others.

The Malaysia wheat bran market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Owing to growing health consciousness with regard to physical appearance and weight loss, consumers are replacing usual cereals with the ones with high-fiber types, such as wheat bran flakes. Wheat bran cereals make a good choice as the source of whole grain fiber consisting100% whole wheat listed as the first ingredient and contains at least 5 grams of fiber and less than 8 grams of sugar per serving..

Key Market Trends:

Growing Consumer Awareness on the Health Benefits Associated with Wheat Bran

Wheat bran is one of the most dominant dietary fiber sources used in the baking industry. Wheat bran, which is used in bread, results in the change in dough properties, processing techniques and bread quality properties. Consumers are opting for a more nutritious alternative to regular pasta that costs less than the legume and quinoa varieties, and are going for the whole wheat pasta. Whole wheat pasta is made of durum wheat, however, contains all three parts of the grain bran, endosperm and germ, which means, it has more nutrients and fiber, about 3-4 additional grams per serving.

The nutritional benefits of fiber present in wheat bran have led to an increase in production of high fiber breads and which is expected to increase the market of wheat bran. The wheat bran market in Malaysia continues to rise due to increase in consumption, low supply and high competitiveness with corn.

