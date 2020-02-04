North America Food Safety Testing Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2020-2023

North America Food Safety Testing Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2023)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the North America Food Safety Testing including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for North America Food Safety Testing investments from 2020 till 2023.

The North America Food Safety Testing market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, OMIC USA Inc., DuPont, Det Norske Veritas As (DNV GL), M_rieux NutriSciences Corporation (Silliker, Inc.), Romer Labs Inc., Lloyds Register Quality Assurance Limited., Accugen Laboratories, Inc., ADPEN Laboratories, Avomeen Analytical Services, Columbia Food Laboratories, EMSL Analytical, Inc among others.

North America dominates the global food safety testing market, owing to its strict regulatory environment and large-scale production. The region is the largest producer of GM soy and corn, which supports the GMO testing market. Increased foodborne illness and increased consumer awareness are primary factors that have driven the market growth.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Concern for Food Safety

Consumer organizations and other non-profit government organizations are a driving force behind food safety policy. Each of these organizations advocate for food safety in a different way; the focus is on- presenting information through science and research, showing the real-life impacts of foodborne illness on families, and consumer education etc.

Food safety testing has to be performed in compliance with the regulations. Different countries have different regulations for import, export and the domestic marketing of food. USDA is the apex regulatory body in the United States. High costs and unclear understanding of regulation associated with food testing is a major restraining factor. Majorly, tests are done by traditional methods, as they are more accurate than the new ones. However, due to lack of time consumers prefer newer technology though it is a costly process.

