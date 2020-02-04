Vibration Monitoring Market 2020 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook -Rockwell Automation, Inc, General Electric Corporation, National Instruments Corporation

Global Vibration Monitoring Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Vibration Monitoring including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Vibration Monitoring investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Global Vibration Monitoring market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Rockwell Automation, Inc, General Electric Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration Measurement, Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Meggit PLC, Analog Devices Inc., SPM Instrument AB, Schaeffler AG, PCB Piezotronics Inc., Azima DLI Corporation, Data Physics Corporation among others.

Scope of the Report

This report segments the market by Type (Hardware, Software, and services), System type ( Embedded, vibration analyzers, and vibration meters), Monitoring processes (Online vibration Monitor, and portable vibration monitor), End-User (Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Energy and Power, Aerospace and defence, Mining, Automotive, Chemicals, Others), and Region.

Key Market Trends:

Oil and Gas sector is expected to occupy Significant Market Share

– Effective machine condition monitoring provides prompt information on the condition of machines and equipment, avoiding premature breakdown of the same. Thus, it offers a tangible solution to the oil & gas industry, in terms of reducing the expenditure, improving the safety of both the machine and the staff.

– For instance, on 12th February 2016, the Petroleum and natural gas Regulatory Board in its gazette stating regulations specifically said that the authority operating the machines like an engine, pup or motor skids is ought to be equipped with Vibration Monitoring Devices with provisions for local and or remote alarm shut down capabilities. Government regulations like this are expected to boost the Vibration Monitoring market.

– Vibration monitoring systems are used to monitor vital equipment and machinery, such as motors, drilling towers, fans, and pumps in oil rigs. The oil & gas rigs have expensive equipment located in hard-to-reach areas, such as the bearings in the top drive, pumps in the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO), crown block, or traveling block, which generate enormous amounts of data, crucial to continue the operation and avoid machinery breakdown.

– The Jacket platform in the Bohai Sea oil field is an important development, but it is in the region wherein winters ice formation leads to an ice-induced vibration that has posed as a threat to the functioning of such platforms. On two occasions intense ice induced vibrations led to the rupturing of the well’s blow down pipeline which led to the ejection of high-pressure natural gas. Instances like these are helping the Vibration Monitoring Market in a positive way by enabling the companies to look for a sound and efficient Vibration Monitoring devices.

