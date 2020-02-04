Global Flat Panel Display Market Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players Forecast 2018 to 2025

Global Flat Panel Display Market to reach USD 1768 million by 2025.

“Global Flat Panel Display Market valued approximately USD 1237 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2018-2025. “

The flat panel display market is developing and growing at a significant pace. The flat panel display includes the thin and lightweight display that has been a primary consumer preference considering the past decade which includes the span of 2005-2015. The utility of flat panel display is most common in electronic devices such as televisions, desktop monitors, digital cameras, smartphones, and laptops. The flat panel displays are superior to the conventional CRTs and these flat panel displays have a competitive edge owing to increasing brightness, growing contrast settings, more pixel support resolution, and reduced power consumption. The enhancing consumer electronics market the flat panel display in the present scenario is witnessing significant demand on the global scenario. The flat panel display market is mainly driven by two factors which include the reduction in the prices of the flat panel display market since the past decade and prospering demand laptops, smartphones and HD televisions on the global scenario. The flat-screen monitors which are used in the interior of the modern-day vehicles which is inbuilt with HMI technology are also supporting the growth of the flat panel display market.

The flat panel display is being adopted mainly in the urban and semi-urban regions in comparison with the rural areas which results in a concentrated customer base. The rise in the disposable income of individuals both from the developing and developed nations is acting as a key trend in the growth of the flat panel display market.

On the basis of segmentation, the flat panel display market is segmented into applications, technology, and end-users. The LCD segment which is component of the Application segment is dominating in the present scenario owing to constant degradation in the prices of OLED and the rising demand of the shares of the AMOLED segment that will dominate the market during the forecasted period. Moreover, the reduction in the demand for personal computers will further result into lowering the demand of LCD monitors that in turn will augment the shares of the AMOLED segment. The consumer electronics segment which is a component of end-users is anticipated to dominate the flat panel display market during the forecasted period of 2016-2023.

The rising adoption of AMOLEDs considering the smartphones, tablets, and LEDs for the televisions will boost the growth of the market in the above segment. Moreover, enhancing demand for the high resolutions and high & rich color quality displays along with the enhancing demand for the Ultra-high-definition LCD TVs will also boost the growth of the market in the forecasted period 2016-2023.

The regional analysis of Global Flat Panel Display Market is considered for the major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-growing region across the globe in terms of market share. However, owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

 FDP Equipment

 LCD

 Amoled

By Technology:

 LTPS

 A-SI

By End User:

 Consumer Electronics

 Automotive

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

