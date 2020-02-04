Healthcare
Global Cell Culture Media Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025
“Cell Culture Media Market valued approximately USD 678 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The major driving factors of cell culture media market are high capital funding for cell-based research and rising in demand for vaccine production and monoclonal antibodies. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases and rising demand for customized treatment will boost the growth of the cell culture media market over the coming years. The major restraining factors of cell culture media market are scalability concern, high cost of cell culture media market, stringent rules and regulations for process manufacturing and lack of skilled personnel for proper handling of culture media. Cell culture media market is widely adopted and preferred in research and study of cell culture and cultivation, due to its adherent capabilities. Increasing funding for research & development in the medical field is the opportunity of cell culture media market. A cell culture media is a mixture made from defined nutrients that are dissolved in a buffered physiological saline solution. The basic objective of cell culture media is to facilitate cell growth.
The regional analysis of Cell Culture Media Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading dominant player in the market with around 36% share in the year 2017 across the world. The U.S. anticipates dominating the North America market throughout the forecast period owing to the presence of major biotech and pharmaceutical industries in the country. Europe accounted for the second-largest share in the global cell culture media market. Germany dominates the European cell culture media market due to increasing biotechnology research. China and India are some of the leading countries that contribute a major share in the cell culture media market in the Asia Pacific. Brazil contributes the major market share in the Latin American market owing to the increasing biotechnology industrial base in the region. Increasing research activities, developing healthcare infrastructure, and rising pharmaceutical industry development in the Middle East & Africa is expected to propel the growth of the market in this region over the forecasted period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
Tissue Culture & Manufacturing
Gene Therapy
Cytogenetic
Others
By Type:
Classical Media & Salts
Serum-free Media
Stem Cell Media
Others
By Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Life Technologies, Corning (Cellgro), Sigma-Aldrich, Thermo Fisher, Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, Lonza, BD, HiMedia, Takara, CellGenix, Atlanta Biologicals, Promocell, Zenbio and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Cell Culture Media Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
