Flexible OLED Display Market 2020 Business Scenario – Samsung Electronics, LG Display, Japan Display, Sony

The Flexible OLED Display Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

OLED is an emerging display technology that enables beautiful and efficient displays and lighting panels. OLEDs are already being used in many mobile devices and TVs, and the next generation of these panels will be flexible and bendable. When we talk about flexible OLEDs, it’s important to understand what that means exactly. A flexible OLED is based on a flexible substrate which can be either plastic, metal or flexible glass. The plastic and metal panels will be light, thin and very durable – in fact they will be virtually shatter-proof.

Companies Covered (Sales, Price, Revenue, Volume, Gross Margin and Market Share)-

Samsung Electronics, LG Display, Japan Display, Sony and Other.

Following its initial flexible OLED production launch in 2013, and the huge success of its edge-type phones, Samsung is currently producing around 9 million flexible OLEDs each month to satisfy demand for the Galaxy S7 edge and its other flexible OLED products. Samsung has reportedly been chosen to supply 100 million flexible OLED panels to Apple’s future iPhones.

Oct. 23, 2019: LG Display today reported unaudited earnings results based on consolidated K-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) for the three-month period ending September 30, 2019. Revenues in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 9% to KRW 5,822 billion from KRW 5,353 billion in the second quarter of 2019 and decreased by 5% from KRW 6,103 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Operating loss in the third quarter of 2019 recorded KRW 437 billion. This compares with the operating loss of KRW 369 billion in the second quarter of 2019 and the operating profit of KRW 140 billion in the third quarter of 2018. EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 was KRW 612 billion, compared with EBITDA of KRW 458 billion in the second quarter of 2019 and with EBITDA of KRW 1,020 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Net loss in the third quarter of 2019 was KRW 442 billion, compared with the net loss of KRW 550 billion in the second quarter of 2019 and the net income of KRW 18 billion in the third quarter of 2018. LG Display recorded KRW 5,822 billion in revenues in the third quarter of 2019, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 9% from KRW 5,353 billion, driven by increased sales of mobile panels as the company’s business in Plastic OLED (POLED) with higher prices per square meter has started in earnest.

Jul 27, 2016: South Korea’s LG Display Co Ltd said it will invest 1.99 trillion won ($1.75 billion) to boost capacity for flexible organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, its latest attempt to meet growing demand from mobile device makers. OLED is widely expected to replace liquid crystal displays (LCD) for smartphones as the standard technology in a few years, and flexible displays can be curved or folded. LG, the world’s largest maker of LCDs, has been focusing on making OLED screens for televisions and is trailing behind Samsung Display Co Ltd, an unlisted unit of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd that is the largest maker of OLEDs for smartphones.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better. The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

On The Basis Of Product, The Flexible OLED Display Market Is Primarily Split Into

AMOLED

PMOLED

On The Basis On The End Users/Application, This Report Covers

Mobile Phone

Computer

Display

Other

The report covers the following chapters

Market Characteristics: The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the Flexible OLED Display market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis.

Global Market Size And Growth: This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2026) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

Trends And Strategies: This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global Flexible OLED Display market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Macro Comparison By Country: The Flexible OLED Display market comparison with macro-economic factors across countries gives the Flexible OLED Display market size, percentage of GDP, by country and per capita average Flexible OLED Display market expenditure.

Region or Country Market Size And Growth: This section contains the region’s market size (2019), historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2026) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region.

Key Mergers And Acquisitions: This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Flexible OLED Display Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

