Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportinuities, Share & Forecast-2019-2025

“Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market is valued approximately USD 16.4 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.9 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The growth registered can be attributed to a lower impact on the environment of these low GWP refrigerants, their long-term viability. Rising demand for refrigeration and air-conditioning application and phasing out of chlorofluorocarbons and hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants are the supplementing factors for market growth over the forecast period. The operating cost of manufacturing units of these refrigerants is quite low that offers an opportunistic market for the market entrants. However, the high capital cost required for producing low GWP refrigerants and flammability and toxicity issues related to its production is some of the factors that may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising demand of Low GWP Refrigerants in refrigeration purposes. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Low GWP Refrigerants market due to the increasing demand for refrigeration in commercial areas. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growth in end-user industries including air-conditioning in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Major market player included in this report are:

• Daikin

• Arkema

• Chemours

• Honeywell

• Ecofreeze International

• Linde Group

• Mexichem

• Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical

• Shandong Yueon Chemical Industry

• SOL Spa

• The Natural Refrigerants Company

• Tazzetti

• Hychill Australia

• MK Chemical

• Brothers Gas

• Airgas Inc.

• A.S. Trust & Holdings

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Hydrocarbons

 Fluorocarbons

 Inorganics

By Application:

 Commercial Refrigeration

 Industrial Refrigeration

 Domestic Refrigeration

 Stationary Air-Conditioning

 Mobile Air-Conditioning

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Low GWP Refrigerants Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6566-global-low-gwp-refrigerants-market