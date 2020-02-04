Global Eubiotics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“The global Eubiotics industry valued approximately USD 4.9 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.76 % over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Eubiotics helps in increasing microflora in the gut of host and growing lactose tolerance limit, which results in high growth of the animal. The key driver of the market is increasing consumption of meat along with an increase in awareness of meat quality. Further increasing population results in demand for food and the requirements for eubiotics, to rise the milk and meat in a sustainable manner. Eubiotics include probiotics, organic acids, prebiotics, and essential oils.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

 Probiotics

 Prebiotics

 Organic Acids

 Essential oils

Application:

 Gut Health

 Immunity

 Yield

Form:

 Liquid

 Solid

By End-use:

 Cattle

 Poultry

 Swine

 Aquatic

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Calpis, Lesaffre Group, BASF, Addcon, Novus, and E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Eubiotics Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors