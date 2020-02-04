Television Broadcasting Services Market is projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), owing to the mounting application of advanced technologies

Television broadcasting is not an uncommon phenomenon in this modern era. Due to the increasing technological advancement, the use of television becomes a common practice among the people. TV remains the most saturated medium in the country, catering to over a 100 million peoples and counting. Television broadcasting service is a method of signal broadcasting where radio waves from transmitter sends a TV signal to television viewers. Television is really a three-part development: the TV camera convert picture and sound to a signal; the TV transmitter that sends the signal through the air; and the TV receiver (the TV which is set in home) that apprehends the signal and convert it back to picture and sound. The signal can be transmitted for an unknown place also with the help of terrestrial television, which is a type of television broadcasting in which the television signal is transferred by radio waves to a TV receiver having an antenna from the terrestrial transmitter of a television station. Major factor driving the television broadcasting services market are rising application of advanced technologies like IoT which has the ability to transmit the data over a network without demanding human-to-human or human-to-computer collaboration.

In terms of revenue, the Global Television Broadcasting Services stood at USD 433.2 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach USD 794.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2027). The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of Television Broadcasting Services market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes majorly on the different geographical regions worldwide.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of geographical locations, North America accounted for the highest share of television broadcasting services market in 2018 owing to the presence of established companies and advanced technologies in the region.

Commercial type segment hold the largest market share among the Broadcaster Type segment owing to the fact that they give more importance to entertainment based contents. Moreover the way of presentation is more attractive in commercial type, where the mode of presentation is customized. For e.g. – talk show by celebrities.

Key players operating in the global television broadcasting services market are 21st Century Fox, A&E Television Networks LLC, AT & T Inc., British Broadcasting Corporation, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, CBS Interactive, CenturyLink Inc., Channel Four Television Corporation, Heartland Media LLC, Red Bee Media, RTL Group, SES S.A., Tata Communications Ltd., Tivo Corporation, and Viacom

On the basis of Service Platform, subscription based segment is estimated to hold the major share in the market owing to the extra add on benefits provided by the subscription-based model. And the major change occurred in the part of viewers is that they will be paying any amount of money to attain quality based contents on screen

Global Television Broadcasting Services Market :

By Delivery Platform

Satellite Broadcast

Digital Terrestrial Broadcast

Over the Top Television (OTT) Broadcast

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Broadcast

Cable Television Broadcast

By Broadcaster Type

Public

Commercial

By Service Platform

Advertisement Based

Subscription Based Pay-Per-View On-Demand

By Region:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

