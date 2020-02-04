Global Antifungal Agent Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Global Antifungal Agent Market industry valued approximately USD 13719 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.70% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Antifungal Agent market is a type of drug that detects and eliminate the fungal infection from a foreign body with minimal toxic side effects to the body. These infections may lead to death in patients with a compromised immune system. Rising awareness levels pertaining to myriad fungal infections is the key contributing factor for the growth of the antifungal drugs market.

Antifungal Agent industry has largely experienced technological advancement. These developments are expected to continue over the forecast period. For instance, rising demand for antifungal products is likely to lead the whole industry and the manufacturers are expected to offer better antifungal drugs that can counter fungal infections and can provide accurate treatment. Such advancements will drive the market growth in the coming years.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Drug Class:

 Allyamines

 Polyenes

 Echinocandins

 Azoles

Indication:

 Candidiasis

 Dermatophytosis

 Aspergillosis

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Novartis AG, Sanofi-Aventis, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Astellas Pharma Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Abbott, Sigma-Aldrich. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Antifungal Agent Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors