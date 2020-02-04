BusinessGeneral NewsIndustrySci-Tech
New Advance Research Report on Portable Toilets Market Analysis 2019-2025 by Types, Applications and Key Players ADCO Holdings Inc., Advanced Containment Systems, Inc., Armal s.r.l, B & B Portable Toilets LLC
A portable toilet, also known as mobile toilet can easily be moved anywhere. These toilets can be installed on site, such as a building or festival site, to provide quick and easy sanitation services. Additionally, these toilets can also be used within mobile vehicles such as caravans and boats. A portable toilet is equipped with services such as sewage disposal, toilet paper, etc.
Global portable toilets market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2027 and reach US$ 23,540.0 million by 2027, due to rising government initiatives, says Absolute Markets Insights.
Key industry participants in global portable toilets market are ADCO Holdings Inc., Advanced Containment Systems, Inc., Armal s.r.l, B & B Portable Toilets LLC, Black Tie Products, LLC, Camro, Comfots of Home Service, Inc., GO Potty, LLC, Imperial Industries Inc., JAG Mobile Solutions, Inc., NuConcepts, PolyJohn Enterprises Corporation, Sanitech, Satellite Industries, Shorelink International Ltd., T BLUSTAR, United Site Services Inc. among others.
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Portable Toilets market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
Persistent government initiatives, regarding personal hygiene such as “Clean India”, especially among developing and under-developed countries might emerge out as a future growth opportunity for the very portable toilets market. Not only awareness, government of India came up with new scheme for clean and hygiene sanitation named Swachh Bharat Mission under which it built toilets in public area for creating awareness and improve sanitation in the country. People of India are motivated to use portable toilets and make India free from open defecation helping government of India to achieve its goal of clean and hygienic sanitation. This step will help focusing on universal sanitation coverage. This resulted into a significant demand for portable toilets from this region and it is further expected to grow during the forecast period. Rising government regulations regarding installation of efficient lavatories and sanitation systems at construction sites is another factor boosting the demand for portable toilets.
Increasing number of tourist is boosting the demand for portable toilets which in turn is raising the supply of the product as manufactures are producing portable toilets with more advanced technology. It has high demand in music festivals, weddings family gathering. However, Limited waste storage and complicated cleaning of portable toilets is acting as a hindrance in the many developing nations.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global portable toilets market. The market has been analyzed from the scope of demand as well as supply. The analysis of demand covers portable toilets market revenue across regions and further also across all the major countries. The analysis of supply covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Key Findings of the Report:
Lifting or Handling Moving Toilets market segment held more than 40% of market share in 2018 and is estimated to growth at robust CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing need for hygienic and clean sanitation. Introduction of breast volume scanners in resource-poor nations will result in increasing market share of the same.
Portable Toilet for tourist market segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR over the projection timeframe. The growth is attributed to increasing product adoption due to increasing number of tourists. Persistently new initiatives taken by the government will fuel market growth in the near future
Europe portable toilet market accounted to 29% of the total market and is estimated to witness growth in the VIP toilets over the coming years.
Application of Portable toilets is majorly seen in construction sites among all other manufacturing facilities because of large number of construction and infrastructure projects are coming up in developing nations like India. In 2018, nearly 40% of portable toilets market was held by toilets at construction site.
Geographical expansion, introduction of new products, acquisition and collaboration are some of the strategies adopted by companies to expand their reach and gain competitive advantage.
Key Segments of Portable Toilets Market are :
By Type
Lifting or Handling Moving Toilets
Power or Trailer Mobile Toilets
Mid-Range VIP Toilets
By Application
Construction Sites
Factories
Tourist Attraction
Streets
Squares
Stations
Docks
Others
Portable Toilets Market By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Nordic Countries
Benelux Union
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
New Zealand
Australia
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
