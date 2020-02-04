Global Neuromorphic Computing Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Global Neuromorphic Computing Market valued approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The major factors driving the growth of the market include growth in the sensors market; rising demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning; increasing adoption of software in applications such as continuous online learning, real-time data streaming, predictive analysis, and data modeling; need for better performing ICs; growing demand for neuromorphic computing in applications such as video monitoring, machine vision, and voice identification; and the end of Moore’s law leading to new ways of computing. The emerging trend of combining neuroscience computation and embodied models has led to an upsurge in demand for the design and development of neuromorphic chips for brain-based robots and cognitive robots. The rising need for machine learning tools has further contributed to industry expansion.

North America is the largest and rapidly growing market for neuromorphic computing due to the initiatives taken by major chip designing companies such as IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel (U.S.), and General Vision (U.S.). The global industry is expected to gain momentum in the Asia Pacific and South America due to the growing demand for automation in emerging nations such as China, India, and Brazil.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

 Signal Processing

 Image Processing

 Data Processing

 Object Detection

By End Use:

 Consumer Electronics

 Automotive

 Healthcare

 Military & Defence

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard, Samsung Electronics co Ltd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Brain Corporation, General Vision Inc., HRL Laboratories, Vicarious, CEA-Leti and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Neuromorphic Computing Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors