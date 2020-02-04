Healthcare
Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025
“Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market is valued at approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at 16.5% CAGR during the forecast period.”
Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2025. Owing to the early diagnosis and more précised prognosis of various types of cancer, the next-generation cancer diagnostics are gaining faster adoption. Moreover, increasing cases of oncology and advancements in genomics research are primarily driving the market growth.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the global infertility treatment market are given below:
Technology:
NGS-based cancer diagnostics
qPCR & Multiplexing
Lab-on- a- chip (LOAC) & Reverse Transcriptase-PCR (RT-PCR)
Protein microarrays-based cancer diagnostics
DNA microarrays-based cancer diagnostics
Type:
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Others
Applications:
Biomarker Development
CTC Analysis
Proteomic Analysis
Epigenetic Analysis
Genetic Analysis
Functions:
Therapeutic Monitoring
Companion Diagnostics
Prognostic Diagnostics
Cancer Screening
Risk Analysis
Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Rest of the World
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are; Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Target Audience of the Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Study
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
