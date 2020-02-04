Healthcare
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025
“Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market is valued at approximately USD 5.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period.”
The market growth is primarily driven by an overall advancement of technology such as software upgrades, open architecture, ultra-high filed MRI, and MRI compatible pace markers. Moreover, the rising geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases are another major factor contributing to the MRI market growth.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the global infertility treatment market are given below:
Architecture:
Open Systems
Closed Systems
Field Strength:
Low Fields Strength
Mid Fields Strength
High Fields Strength
Applications:
Brain & Neurological
Spine & Musculoskeletal
Vascular
Abdominal
Cardiac
Breast
Others
Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Rest of the World
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are; Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Toshiba Incorporation, Hitachi Medical Systems America, Inc., Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc.
Target Audience of the MRI Market Study
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
