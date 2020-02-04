Global Button Cell Batteries Market Research Report 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

“In this report, the Button Cell Batteries industry was 4482.36 million USD in 2014 and is projected to reach 4741.78 million USD in 2025, at a CAGR of 0.51% between 2019 and 2025. “

A watch battery or Button Cell Batteries is a small single cell battery shaped as a squat cylinder typically 5 to 25 mm in diameter and 1 to 6 mm high — like a button on a garment, hence the name. A metal can form the bottom body and positive terminal of the cell. An insulated top cap is a negative terminal.

On the basis of type, the Button Cell Batteries market is segmented into LR (Alkaline), SR (Silver Oxide), CR (Lithium), others. End-users, included in this market are traditional watch, smartwatch, hearing aid, pocket calculator, and other usages. The traditional watch (mainly Quartz Watch) application was account for the largest share of the global market. Due to the production of a traditional watch is decline these years, the market of Button Cell Batteries is also Sluggish. The drive of the Button Cell Batteries market is maybe the fast-growing Digital product. Most of the Button Cell Batteries are not chargeable.

Based on regions, the global Button Cell Batteries market is segmented into the USA, Europe, China, Japan, and the Rest of the World. The market for Button Cell Batteries is competitive with players such as Sony, Maxell (Hitachi), Panasonic, Renata Batteries (Swatch Group), Varta (Rayovac), Seiko, Toshiba, Energizer, Duracell, GP Batteries, Vinnic, NANFU, TMMQ, EVE Energy, Camelion Battery, and so on. Among them, Sony is the global leading supplier.

M. Stanley Whittingham, one of this year’s chemistry Nobel Prize winners, collaborated with scientists at Rutgers University in New Jersey to test the performance of the vintage button cells. The scientists found that even after about 35 years the batteries retained more than 50% of their stored energy. A solar rechargeable clock made in the 1970s with an Exxon lithium battery was also still ticking away.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Button Cell Batteries in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Global Button Cell Batteries market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Sony

Maxell (Hitachi)

Panasonic

Renata Batteries (Swatch Group)

Varta (Rayovac)

Seiko

Toshiba

Energizer

Duracell

GP Batteries

Vinnic

NANFU

TMMQ

EVE Energy

Camelion Battery

Malak

PKCELL

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

LR

SR

CR

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Button Cell Batteries for each application, including

Traditional Watch

Smartwatch

Hearing Aid

Pocket Calculators

Others

