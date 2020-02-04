Global Infertility Treatment Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Global Infertility Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD 995 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at 13.7% CAGR during the forecast period.”

Increasing public awareness for infertility and rising public-private funding are driving the market growth. A significant rise in investments has also resulted in several technological advancements in the industry. However, the high cost of treatment is still a key concern before the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the global infertility treatment market are given below:

Procedure:

 Assisted Reproductive Technology

 Artificial Insemination

 Satellite Fertility Surgeries

 Other Procedures

Type:

 Male Infertility Treatment

 Female Infertility Treatment

Product:

 Instruments

 Media & Consumables

 Accessories

End-User:

 Fertility Centers

 Hospitals & Clinics

 Research Institutes

 Cryobanks

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., The Baker Company, Inc., Vitrolife AB, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Genea Ltd and others.

Target Audience of the XYZ Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

