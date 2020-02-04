Healthcare
Global Infertility Treatment Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025
“Global Infertility Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD 995 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at 13.7% CAGR during the forecast period.”
Increasing public awareness for infertility and rising public-private funding are driving the market growth. A significant rise in investments has also resulted in several technological advancements in the industry. However, the high cost of treatment is still a key concern before the market.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the global infertility treatment market are given below:
Procedure:
Assisted Reproductive Technology
Artificial Insemination
Satellite Fertility Surgeries
Other Procedures
Type:
Male Infertility Treatment
Female Infertility Treatment
Product:
Instruments
Media & Consumables
Accessories
End-User:
Fertility Centers
Hospitals & Clinics
Research Institutes
Cryobanks
Regions:
North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Rest of the World
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., The Baker Company, Inc., Vitrolife AB, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Genea Ltd and others.
