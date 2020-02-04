Global Air Purifiers Market Analysis 2020 with Top Companies, Production, Consumption,Price and Growth Rate

In this report, the global Air Purifiers Market was valued at 10836.65 Million USD in 2017.

An air purifier or air cleaner is a device which removes contaminants from the air in a room. These devices are commonly marketed as being beneficial to allergy sufferers and asthmatics, and at reducing or eliminating second-hand tobacco smoke. The commercially graded air purifiers are manufactured as either small stand-alone units or larger units that can be affixed to an air handler unit (AHU) or to an HVAC unit found in the medical, industrial, and commercial industries. Air purifiers may also be used in industry to remove impurities such as CO2 from the air before processing. Pressure swing adsorbers or other adsorption techniques are typically used for this.

Air Purifiers can be divided into five categories: HEPA type, Activated Carbon type, UV Technology type, Ion and Ozone Generator type and other type. HEPA type accounted for the highest proportion in the sales market, with a figure of 44.42% in 2017, followed by Activated Carbon type, account for 20.72% and UV Technology type account for 14.39%.

The sales market share of global Air Purifiers in Residential use, Commercial use, and other applications have been stable year by year, at 79.79%, 9.43%, and 10.78% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Air Purifiers in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Air Purifiers market has the most promising sales prospects in Residential use.

” Research center data shows that China is the biggest contributor to the Air Purifiers revenue market, accounted for 23.41% of the total global market with a revenue of 2537.25 million USD in 2017, followed by the USA, 22.91% with a revenue of 2482.64 million USD.”

Sharp is the largest company in the global Air Purifiers market, accounted for 18.16% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Philips and Panasonic, accounted for 14.10% and 8.44% of the revenue market share in 2017.

Geographically, global Air Purifiers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Sharp

Philips

Panasonic

Daikin

Coway

YADU

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Midea

Blueair

Samsung

Austin

Beiangtech

Lexy

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

HEPA

Activated Carbon

UV Technology

Ion and Ozone Generator

Other

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Air Purifiers for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Other

Production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate are the key targets for Air Purifiers from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

