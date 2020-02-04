Astonishing growth in Location Intelligence Software Market like Alteryx, Caliper Corporation, CartoDB, CPIT, Cubeware, Esri

Location intelligence software, also called spatial intelligence software, is a business intelligence solution that provides location analysis to identify relationships between certain objects based on their physical locations. Location intelligence tools enable users to see trends on maps and graphics to optimize some business opportunities. Users are able to obtain patterns and trends from these location analytics, with the help of facilities such as geospatial mapping to determine the area between density analysis, distance and travel data, and other facilities.

The global Location Intelligence Software Market. Approximately, about Revenue growth of USD 25.25 billion is to expected by 2025, and CAGR of +15% to expand over the forecast period 2019-2024.

Some of the major players operating in the Location Intelligence Software Market are SAS, Esri, Oracle, Pitney Bowes, Microsoft, Galigeo, Cisco, IBM, Purple, GeoMoby, Alteryx, Lepton Software, Quuppa, amongst others.

In order to obtain information about the performance of systems, property and consumers, smart devices and network infrastructure related to the digitization of organizations are factors that increase the growth of the global location intelligence market. Apart from this, the increase in the demand for location data and services to improve business operations is estimated to increase the growth of location intelligence market.

Location Intelligence Software Market Segmentation:

By Application

Workforce Management

Asset Management

Facility Management

Risk Management

Remote Monitoring

Sales & Marketing Optimization

Customer Management

Others

Location Intelligence Software Market By Service

Consulting

System Integration

Others

By Vertical

Retail & Consumer Goods

Government & Defense

Manufacturing & Industrial

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Utilities & Energy

Media & Entertainment

Location Intelligence Software Market By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

