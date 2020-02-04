Global CRISPR Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Global CRISPR Market to reach USD 6000 million by 2025. The global CRISPR market is valued at approximately USD 248 million in 2015.”

The growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for drug discovery and a significant rise in research spending. Further, increasing prevalence of genetic disorders due to late pregnancies and changing lifestyle patterns have drawn the significant attention of the researchers towards this emerging technology.

Due to the easy availability of gene editing tools and cost-effectiveness, the technology has the highest adoption Gene Editing application. Some more applications include Genetic Engineering, Cell Line Engineering, and others. However, these applications still have restricted use due to some ethical issues. The total market revenue has been broadly segmented into the application segment, end-user segment, and geography. Each of the segments is further divided as follows:

Applications:

 Genome Editing

 Genetic Engineering

 Gene Library

 CRISPR Plasmid

 Human Stem Cells

 Genetically Modified Crops (GMO)

 Cell Line Engineering

End-User:

 Biotechnology Companies

 Pharmaceutical Companies

 Academic Institutes

 Research & Development Institutes

Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Among end-user segment Biotechnology firms and Research & Development Institutes currently capture more than 60% of total revenue share. High investments from these end-user segments are the primary driving force for the adoption of this emerging technology. However, during over forecast period, Pharmaceutical firms are expected to witness the highest growth rate. Significant developments in the field of pharmaceutical biotechnology are expected to generate huge opportunities in the coming years.

The global market is dominated by the North America region followed by the Asia Pacific. The rising prevalence of infertility and genetic disorders in the Asia Pacific region are the primary driving factors. Agriculture and Animal breeding are emerging applications in Asian countries. North America captures approximately 38% of the total revenue share in 2015. Europe is also an emerging region for the development of this technology.

Some of the major players involved in the research and development of CRISPR market are; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Editas Medicine, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics A, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Cellectis, Horizon Discovery PLC, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Precision BioSciences, GenScript Corporation, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO), Lonza Group Limited, Integrated DNA Technologies, New England Biolabs, OriGene Technologies, Inc,.Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.