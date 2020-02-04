Global Stem Cell Banking Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Global STEM CELL BANKING Market valued approximately USD 5.4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

Global Rise in the number of births and an increase in R&D activities in regards to applications of stem cells and surge in the prevalence of fatal chronic diseases are owing towards a driving force for the growth of the market. The growth in GDP & disposable income is projected to help in increasing the number of stem cell units stored, which in turn boosts the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

 Sample Collection & Transportation

 Sample Processing

 Sample Analysis

 Sample Preservation & Storage

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are. Cord Blood Registry, ViaCord, Cryo-Cell, China Cord Blood Corporation, Cryo-Save, New York Cord Blood Program, Cord Vida, Americold, CryoHoldco, and Vita34. Other prominent players in the value chain include Caladrius Biosciences, Cryoviva, Smart Cells International Ltd., Stemade Biotech, Cytori Therapeutics, Cellular Dynamics International, PerkinElmer, and Reelabs Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global STEM CELL BANKING in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors