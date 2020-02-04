Nephrostomy Devices Market 2020 Explosive Growth : Cardinal Health, Medi-Globe GmbH, ARGON MEDICAL., Merit Medical Systems, AngioDynamics, Cook,

Explore +100 pages of in-depth global research, granular insights, and comprehensive country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on Nephrostomy Devices Market by type, by application, by region. The Nephrostomy Devices Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, Nephrostomy Devices Market size and share of global leading key Players such as Olympus Corporation, Coloplast A/S, BD, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Medi-Globe GmbH, ARGON MEDICAL., Merit Medical Systems, AngioDynamics, Cook, and many others.

Nephrostomy devices market is expected to reach USD 2.41 billion by 2029 in the forecasted period of 2020-2029 with a Substantial CAGR of 8.17%.

Increasing awareness of physician’s nephrostomy programs and reports of kidney stone disease are driving the market. The rise of breast, brown and prostate cancer and development of the health system in developing countries are another key factor in driving market growth.

This market growth has been driven by an increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures around the world. However, the high cost of elastography imaging systems and the unfavorable reimbursement scenario are expected to restrict the growth of this market to some extent.

Nephrostomy devices market Scope and Market Size

Nephrostomy devices market has been segmented on the basis Product, and end user.

On the basis of Product, the nephrostomy devices market is segmented into Guidewires, Drainage Tubes, Nephrostomy Catheters, Sheath Dilators, Others. The Guidewires category will retain its highest market share in the forecast period. The growing population of elderly people and the prevalence of urinary and bladder disease is expected to increase product demand and thus affect the segment’s growth.

Based on end user the nephrostomy devices market is segmented into Hospitals, Emergency Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs). The healthcare segment is the main part of the market because of the availability of qualified doctors in hospitals and rising consumer spending. The improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies and the growing adoption of innovative products by physicians are also expected to drive the segment in the forecasted period.

Country Level Analysis of Nephrostomy devices market

On the basis of region, the Nephrostomy devices market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR rate from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing cases of renal disorders, positive government initiatives and various NGO awareness-raising programs. In addition, the existence in China and India of a growing number of key firms leads to market growth. Further development in drug demand is projected to boost the rapidly expanding sector in medical tourism in the developing Asia Pacific economies and thus improve market growth.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Developments in the Nephrostomy Devices Market :

In November 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation Announced the global launch of the LithoVue Empower Retrieval Deployment System, built to be used with the LithoVue Single-Use Electronic Flexible Ureteroscope and compatible nitinol retrieval basket to allow urologists to operate ureteroscope and baskets simultaneously while extracting kidney stones using flexible ureteroscopy (URS). The LithoVue Empower System is one of several innovative Boston Scientific tools designed to address unmet needs and inefficiencies throughout stone production by creativity. The LithoVue Empower System provides an innovative versatility in ureteroscopic stone operation, making it easier for the urologist to pick up and move a stone.

In November 2016, Brightwater Medical Inc. announced the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the ground-breaking ConvertX Nephroureteral Stent Device for the management of ureteral obstructions. Patients with obstructions blocking urine from flowing to the bladder face potential discomfort, inflammation, and long-term injury, requiring immediate care. For severe cases referred to by the interventional radiologist (IR), the ConvertX System is the only device that allows the IR to remove a second intrusive interventional technique for the care of the patient.

Key Insights in the Nephrostomy Devices Market report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

