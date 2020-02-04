Global Automotive Electronics Market Size Study, by Application and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025

“Global Automotive Electronics industry valued approximately USD 3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.75% over the forecast period 2017-2025”

. The growing safety considerations, increasing demands of high-end electronics for the purpose of navigation, infotainment and the growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles owing to increasing awareness of energy-efficient vehicles are some of the factors for the growing demand.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Application:

 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

 Body Electronics

 Infotainment

 Powertrain

 Safety Systems

Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, ST Microelectronics N.V., ON Semiconductor Corp., Maxim Integrated Products Inc., OMRON Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

These companies are investing in intelligent electronics in order that their products are environment-friendly and secure to drive. Acquisitions, effective mergers, agreements, and contracts some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

Please note that owing to the criticality of the Automotive Electronics market and rapidly changing market attributes, we are in the middle of updating the report. The final report may require 2 to 3 working days post-confirmation in order to cater to the most recent updates.

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6612-global-automotive-electronics-market