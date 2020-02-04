Elastography Imaging Market 2020 Explosive Growth : Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, BK Medical Holding Company,

The Global Elastography Imaging Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by RFM. The report presents a complete assessment of the Elastography Imaging Market covering future trend, current global growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2028/2029. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the Elastography Imaging Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of global leading key Players such as SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Echosens, CHISON, SIUI, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., SonoScape Medical Corp, Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co., Ltd, Supersonic Imagine, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, BK Medical Holding Company, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V.,, Hitachi, Ltd., ESAOTE SPA and many others.

Elastography imaging market is expected to reach USD 9.06 billion by 2029 in the forecasted period of 2020-2029 with a Substantial CAGR of 9.63%.

This market growth has been driven mainly by the increased incidence of breast and chronic liver disorders and an increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures around the world. However, the high cost of elastography imaging systems and the unfavorable reimbursement scenario are expected to restrict the growth of this market to some extent.

Elastography Imaging Market Definition:

Elastography is a medical imaging technique used to measure the elastic properties and stiffness of soft tissue. Ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging are the most popular forms of elastography for the development of a static chart of various diseases in the body. Biopsy is a completely non-invasive medical technique. Imaging elastography is used to detect multiple cancers, such as breast, thyroid and prostate cancers. The diagnosis of liver disease is mainly focused on elastography tests. For the purpose of establishing the mechanical properties and condition of the muscle or tendon, a specific type of elastosis imagery is used for muscle skeletal imaging.

Elastography imaging market Scope and Market Size

Elastography imaging market has been segmented on the basis modality, application, and end users.

On the basis of modality, the elastography imaging market is segmented into ultrasound, magnetic resonance

On the basis of application, the elastography imaging market is segmented into Radiology/general imaging, Cardiology, OB/GYN, Urology, Vascular, Orthopaedic and musculoskeletal applications, other.

Based on end users the elastography imaging market is segmented into Hospitals, surgical centres, diagnostic centres, Ambulatory surgical centres, other.

Country Level Analysis of Elastography imaging market

On the basis of region, the Elastography imaging market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

Throughout the forecast period, Europe is expected to dominate the overall elastography imaging market. This is because variables such as enhanced R&D activities play a key role in the regional development of this sector. The increased incidence of breast cancer in the area and growing government cancer screening services such as elastographic ultrasound systems and ongoing clinical research are increasing demand in the regional market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Developments in the Elastography Imaging Market :

In January 2019, Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. has launched Contrast Vector Imaging (CVI) to provide additional information on Liver hemodynamic and to extend the use of improved contrast ultrasound on its professional ultrasound system. The launch of the CVI strengthens the Aplio i800’s robust Liver Analysis Kit and equips physicians with advanced diagnostic imaging resources to enable liver disease analysis. In addition to CVI and Shear Wave Elastography Imaging, the package provides Attenuation Imaging (ATI) and Shear Wave Dispersion (SWD), two unique apps that enable health care providers to image and measure tissue attenuation and dispersion slope, which is a tissue viscosity product, for a more detailed liver assessment.

In June 2018, Siemens Healthineers announced the launch of its latest ultrasound device, Acuson Sequoia. In response to one of the most common challenges in ultrasound imaging today, the latest Acuson Sequoia, a general imaging system, was developed: imaging accuracy and transparency for patients of different sizes. Siemens Healthineers offers users with the latest Acuson Sequoia a solution to allow real time imaging of various types of patients, including patients with high BMI, without losing image quality or potentially reducing the need for repeat scans and uncertain diagnoses

Competitive Analysis : Elastography imaging market

Elastography imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Elastography imaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

