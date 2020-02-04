Medical Cannabis Market 2020 Explosive Growth :INSYS THERAPEUTICS, MARICANN INC, Medical Marijuana, The Cronos Group, Tilray, United Cannabi

Are you looking for thorough analysis of the competition in the Medical Cannabis Market ? Well, this Medical Cannabis Market research report offers the right analysis which you are looking for. The authors of the report are subject matter experts and hold strong knowledge and experience in Medical Cannabis Market research.

Medical Cannabis Market is expected to rise by registering a healthy CAGR 20.18%in the forecast period of 2020-2029.

Key Medical Cannabis Market Competitors: Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation, Emerald Health Therapeutics, Green Relief Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals plc., INSYS THERAPEUTICS, MARICANN INC, Medical Marijuana, The Cronos Group, Tilray, United Cannabis, The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc.and many others.

According to the new research report published by RFM, titled “Medical Cannabis Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2029”. The report is made after a Medical Cannabis Market research and in-depth investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires correct analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

The Medical Cannabis Market is driven by plans to increase the development and distribution of medical Cannabis by policymakers. In turn, the raise in funding for research and cultivation of medical marijuana is anticipated to further improve the expansion of the medical marijuana industry.

Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size

Medical Cannabis Market has been segmented on the basis cannabis type, product type, medical application, compound, route of administration, distribution channel.

Medical Cannabis Market Demanded Globally

On the basis of cannabis type, the medical cannabis market is segmented into medical marijuana, recreational marijuana.

On the basis of product type, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oil, buds, and tinctures.

Based on medical application the medical cannabis market is segmented into pain management, neurological health management, mental health management, others. Pain management is further segmented into neuropathic, inflammatory. Neurological health management is segmented into sclerosis, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, and other diseases. Mental health management is further segmented into post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, ADHD, others. Pain management is the dominated segment in the medical application in the forecasted period. Opioids are one of the most frequently used therapies to treat pain. And, despite the drugs have many side-effects; doctors are seeking alternative ways of treating weed. In addition, because of the small number of side-effects, doctors are more and more prescriptive of marijuana extracts, thus stimulating segmental development.

Based on compound the Medical Cannabis Market is segmented into THC-Dominant, CBD-Dominant, and Balanced THC & CBD.

Based on route of administration the medical cannabis market is segmented into inhalation, oral, intravenous, topical. Inhalation is the dominated segment in the route of administration in the forecasted period. The high rate of use in the area 15-25% is due to high bioavailability. Approximately 50% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a main medical cannabis element, can be inhaled into the lungs.

Based on distribution channel the Medical Cannabis Market is segmented into Dispensaries, Online. Dispensaries are the dominated segment in the distribution channel in the forecasted period. The local governments control cannabis dispensaries which provide patients with permits from a healthcare provider with a wide range of products. The control of medical cannabis is a major driver for clinics in various countries.

Country Level Analysis of Medical Cannabis Market

On the basis of region, the Medical Cannabis Market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Key Developments in the Medical Cannabis Market :

In August 2019, Cannabis Aurora Inc. Canadian company that determines the direction of cannabis worldwide, is pleased to announce the completion, with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc., of the previously announced agreement, under which Aurora purchased, in a completely dissipated fashion, all issued and outstanding common shares of Hempco that do not already own Aurora. Hempco is now an independently controlled Aurora affiliate. The Hempco Shares shall be de-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Aurora shall recommend that Hempco stop being a reporting company in compliance with Canadian Securities laws for the applicable Hempco Securities Commissions.

In January 2019, Aphria Inc. has announced that CC Pharma GmbH, a large medication producer such as medical cannabis, has terminated its previously announced acquisitions of over 13,000 drug stores in both Italy and Germany. It aims to expand agriculture and facilities in Germany from the edge to the top. CC Pharma patients have an immense opportunity to experience more opportunities for medical cannabis treatment by access to ground-breaking Aphria goods.

Competitive Analysis and Medical Cannabis Market Share Analysis:

Medical Cannabis Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Medical Cannabis Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents: Medical Cannabis Market

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Medical Cannabis Market Landscape Pipeline Analysis Medical Cannabis Market Sizing Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation Customer Landscape Regional Landscape Business Decision Framework Drivers & Challenges Medical Cannabis Market Key Trends Players Landscape Players Analysis Appendix

