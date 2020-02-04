BusinessGeneral NewsInternational

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2020 Explosive Growth :Koninklijke Philips N.V., OMRON Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cisco Systems, AT&T Intellectual Property

Avatar sopan February 4, 2020

According to the new research report published by RFM, titled “Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market- Global Analysis and Forecast to 2029”. The Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market report is made after a market research and in-depth investigation of the Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market development in different sectors that requires correct analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

Key Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in digital patient monitoring devices market are Abbott, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., OMRON Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cisco Systems, AT&T Intellectual Property, AirStrip Technologies and Athenahealth among others.

Get Sample Copy Of This  Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report  @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/digital-patient-monitoring-devices-market-620298

 

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2020 Explosive Growth
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2020 Explosive Growth

 

Digital patient monitoring devices market is expected to reach USD 594.29 billion growing at a healthy CAGR of 28.40% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing awareness about fitness and healthy lifestyle among the peoples 

Digital patient monitoring devices market Scope and Market Size

Digital patient monitoring devices market has been segmented on the basis of type, product and end user.

  • On the basis of type, digital patient monitoring devices market is segmented into wireless sensor technology, mHealth, telehealth, wearable devices and remote patient monitoring. MHealth is the dominating segment with largest market share in the forecast period.
  • Remote patient monitoring is further segmented into hospital inpatient monitoring, ambulatory patient monitoring and smart home healthcare.
  • On the basis of product, digital patient monitoring devices market is segmented into diagnostic monitoring devices and therapeutic monitoring devices. Based on the diagnostic monitoring devices the market is further segmented into vital sign monitors, sleep monitors, fetal monitors, neuromonitors and other monitors. The neuromonitors is the dominating segment with the largest market share in the forecast period.
  • Based on therapeutic monitoring devices, the market is further segmented into insulin monitoring devices, respiratory monitors and other therapeutic devices.
  • On the basis of end user, digital patient monitoring devices market is segmented into hospital, homecare settings, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres and others.

Now Get Instant 30% DISCOUNT on this Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/digital-patient-monitoring-devices-market-620298


Country Level Analysis of Digital patient monitoring devices market

On the basis of region, the digital patient monitoring devices market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market  Drivers:                                                 

  • Rising adoption of digitized patient monitoring devices is expected to drive the market growth
  • Higher acceptance by healthcare professionals drives the market growth

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market  Restraints:

  • Growing incidence of hacking and data breaches is a major restraint factor in the growth of market

Key Developments in the Market:

  • In October 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. has launched IntelliVue Guardian Software app for patient monitoring. It is a new FDA-cleared as well as CE mark approved mobile app also known as IntelliVue Guardian Software. This launch has expanded the product portfolio as well as customer base of the company
  • In June 2018, BioTel Care has introduced its next-generation blood glucose sensor, which features an advanced touch screen user interface that allows patients to quickly measure blood glucose levels while capturing additional personal health data. This launch has been improve the product portfolio and market share of the company.

Key Insights in the Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market  report:

  • Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
  • Key market players involved in this industry
  • Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
  • Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Inquire here for more @
https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/digital-patient-monitoring-devices-market-620298

Table of Contents: Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Scope/opportunities of the Report
  3. Research Methodology
  4. Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market  Landscape
  5. Pipeline Analysis
  6. Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market  Sizing
  7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  8. Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market  Segmentation
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Regional Landscape
  11. Business Decision Framework
  12. Drivers & Challenges
  13. Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market  Key Trends
  14. Players Landscape
  15. Players Analysis
  16. Appendix

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: alan.naidu@researchformarkets.com

Tags
Avatar

sopan

Related Articles

November 12, 2019
1

Creatinine Measurement Market Research, Companies, Industry Size With Siemens Healthcare, Roche, Abbott, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Randox Laboratories

January 8, 2020
9

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market 2020 || Key Competitors – Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company

December 10, 2019
13

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Opportunities and Revenue Analysis | TransCore, Raytheon, Conduent, Thales, Cubic Corporation, Indra, Toshiba

Global Polymer Microinjection Molding Market
November 26, 2019
4

Polymer Microinjection Molding Market – Increasing Demand for Centralized Management Boost the Market Growth

Close