Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2020 Explosive Growth :Koninklijke Philips N.V., OMRON Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cisco Systems, AT&T Intellectual Property

According to the new research report published by RFM, titled “Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market- Global Analysis and Forecast to 2029”. The Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market report is made after a market research and in-depth investigation of the Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market development in different sectors that requires correct analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

Key Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in digital patient monitoring devices market are Abbott, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., OMRON Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cisco Systems, AT&T Intellectual Property, AirStrip Technologies and Athenahealth among others.

Get Sample Copy Of This Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/digital-patient-monitoring-devices-market-620298

Digital patient monitoring devices market is expected to reach USD 594.29 billion growing at a healthy CAGR of 28.40% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing awareness about fitness and healthy lifestyle among the peoples

Digital patient monitoring devices market Scope and Market Size

Digital patient monitoring devices market has been segmented on the basis of type, product and end user.

On the basis of type, digital patient monitoring devices market is segmented into wireless sensor technology, mHealth, telehealth, wearable devices and remote patient monitoring. MHealth is the dominating segment with largest market share in the forecast period.

Remote patient monitoring is further segmented into hospital inpatient monitoring, ambulatory patient monitoring and smart home healthcare.

On the basis of product, digital patient monitoring devices market is segmented into diagnostic monitoring devices and therapeutic monitoring devices. Based on the diagnostic monitoring devices the market is further segmented into vital sign monitors, sleep monitors, fetal monitors, neuromonitors and other monitors. The neuromonitors is the dominating segment with the largest market share in the forecast period.

Based on therapeutic monitoring devices, the market is further segmented into insulin monitoring devices, respiratory monitors and other therapeutic devices.

On the basis of end user, digital patient monitoring devices market is segmented into hospital, homecare settings, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres and others.

Now Get Instant 30% DISCOUNT on this Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/digital-patient-monitoring-devices-market-620298



Country Level Analysis of Digital patient monitoring devices market

On the basis of region, the digital patient monitoring devices market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Drivers:

Rising adoption of digitized patient monitoring devices is expected to drive the market growth

Higher acceptance by healthcare professionals drives the market growth

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Restraints:

Growing incidence of hacking and data breaches is a major restraint factor in the growth of market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. has launched IntelliVue Guardian Software app for patient monitoring. It is a new FDA-cleared as well as CE mark approved mobile app also known as IntelliVue Guardian Software. This launch has expanded the product portfolio as well as customer base of the company

In June 2018, BioTel Care has introduced its next-generation blood glucose sensor, which features an advanced touch screen user interface that allows patients to quickly measure blood glucose levels while capturing additional personal health data. This launch has been improve the product portfolio and market share of the company.

Key Insights in the Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Inquire here for more @

https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/digital-patient-monitoring-devices-market-620298

Table of Contents: Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Landscape Pipeline Analysis Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Sizing Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation Customer Landscape Regional Landscape Business Decision Framework Drivers & Challenges Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Key Trends Players Landscape Players Analysis Appendix

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: alan.naidu@researchformarkets.com