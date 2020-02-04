Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2020 Explosive Growth :DuPont, Zebra Technologies Corp, SML Group, SICPA HOLDING SA, AlpVision, Authentix

A Professional Survey done by RFM has formulated a report titled “Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market”, which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market .

Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 320 billion growing at a substantial CAGR of 11.70 % in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for safe packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical industry.

Some of the major competitors currently working in anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market are 3M, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, CCL Industries, DuPont, Zebra Technologies Corp, SML Group, SICPA HOLDING SA, AlpVision, Authentix, TraceLink, Advanced Track & Trace and MicroTag Temed Ltd among others.

Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Scope and Market Size

Anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market has been segmented on the basis of technology, usage feature, packaging formats and end-use industry.

On the basis of technology, anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented into taggants, packaging designs, security inks & coatings, security printing & graphics, hologram, RFID and mass encoding. RFID is the dominating segment due to its growing usage in almost all industries such as automotive, chemical, construction, food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries with largest market share in the forecast period.

Based on the RFID, the market is further segmented into Active Tags, Passive Tags and Semi-active Tags. Mass encoding is further segmented into barcode application, digital mass serialization and digital mass encryption.

On the basis of usage feature, anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented into covert features, overt features, forensic markers, tamper evidence and track & trace technologies. Overt features is dominating the segment with largest market share in the forecast period as it is widely used in display product information, brand identification symbols.

On the basis of packaging formats, anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented into sachets & pouches, bottles & jars, vials & ampoules, blisters, trays and others.

On the basis of end-use industry, anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented into Pharma & Biological, Medical Supplies and Medical Equipment

Based on medical supplies, the market is further segmented into gloves, scissors, syringes & needles, surgical tapes and others.

Based on the medical equipment, the market is further segmented into surgical, therapeutic and diagnostic.

Country Level Analysis of Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

On the basis of region, anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Market Drivers:

Growing need to maintain an efficient supply chain drives the market growth

High growth of the parent industry is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing focus on brand protection by manufacturers is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of non-deterrent technologies to counterfeiters hampering the market growth.

High cost of setup restrict the growth of market.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

North America is the dominating region with largest market share while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR due to increasing focus on sustainable brand protection.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Roquette Frères acquired Crest Cellulose, from Pravesha Industries, which is a pharma packaging company based in India. Roquette Frères will be able to expand its medicinal excipients and nutraceuticals portfolio, improving its role as a manufacturer in the pharmaceutical industry and distributor of prescription excipients dependent on nature. This acquisition has expanded the market size of the company.

