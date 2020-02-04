Global Green Fluorescent Protein Market Report Focusing on Companies, development, Trends, Challenges, Growth, Countries, Revenue, & Forecast 2026

This green fluorescent protein market report provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, materials, limits, and advancements. It is a professional and a comprehensive report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. All of these industry insights of global green fluorescent protein market analysis report will lead to actionable ideas and better decision-making. Businesses can confidently rely on the information mentioned in this green fluorescent protein business report as it is derived only from the valuable and genuine resources. The competitive landscape part of the green fluorescent protein report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global green fluorescent protein market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific,

Biocompare,

Merck KGaA,

Novus Biologicals,

COSMO BIO co.,ltd,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Sino Biological Inc,

General Electric,

AnaSpec, Inc. and Takara Bio Inc among others.

Key Development in the Market:

In August 2016, Microbiologics, Inc. announced the launch of their UV-BioTAG which is a line of bacterial reference strains containing green fluorescent protein (GFP) markers. They are specially designed for the quality testing in food safety laboratories. The UV-BioTAG cultures visibly fluoresce under ultraviolet (UV) light so that they can be imposed easily from natural blots

Competitive Analysis:

Global green fluorescent protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of green fluorescent protein market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Green Fluorescent Protein Market

By Types

dsRed

eqFP611

Dronpa

TagRFPs

KFP

EosFP/IrisFP

Dendra

By Application

Transcription Reporter

Förster Resonance Energy Transfer

Split EGFP

Biosensors

Cell Marking and Cell Selection

Fluorescence

Purification

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The stable and non-toxic nature of the green fluorescent protein is driving the growth of this market

Fusion of green fluorescent protein to other proteins does not alter their functions of locations which is driving the growth of this market

Significant advantage such as maintenance of fluorescence even after fixation with liquid is a driver for this market

Increasing awareness about the wide application of green fluorescent protein is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Green fluorescent protein causes background autofluroesnce problem which is restraining the market growth

There is no opportunity for amplification as green fluorescent protein do not have associated enzymatic activity

