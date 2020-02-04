Global Medical Imaging Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

“Global Medical Imaging Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025. “

The prevalence of chronic diseases pertaining to the respiratory, brain, and cardiovascular conditions is increasing. The increasing geriatric population along with the sedentary lifestyle is further facilitating the incidence of these chronic diseases. Based on data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), about 31.0% of the population was affected by cardiovascular diseases in 2015. With the rising number of cases, the demand for diagnostic imaging systems is expected to grow as these systems help in the early detection of diseases. Similarly, advancement in the medical and diagnostic imaging devices have enhanced the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cardiovascular and cancer and are also expected to support market growth. Based on data published by the Carestream, four innovations; such as accelerating processing speed, expanding the parameters of 3D & 4D, capturing images at the right place at the right time, and automating workflow are expected for the medical imaging products.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 MRI

 Ultrasound

 X-Ray

 CT Scan

 Nuclear Imaging

 Mammography

By Application:

 Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) health

 Orthopedics and musculoskeletal

 Neuro and spine

 Cardiovascular and thoracic

 General imaging

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical System, Carestream. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Medical Imaging Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

