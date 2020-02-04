Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market Global Insights in Detail Research Report 2020-2026

QY Market Research Store has added the report titled global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market to its ever-growing repository to enable an effective business outlook. The report comprises an in-depth study of varying features characteristic of industries, such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. Qualitative and quantitative data analysis methods have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to readers, business owners and industry experts

Enterprise information archiving (EIA) software combines products and solutions for archiving user messaging content, such as email, instant messaging (IM), SMS, and public and business social media data. This also includes other content types, such as data stored in enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) platforms, files, website content, and voice. The bulk of EIA spending is for email compliance and retention; however, interest in archiving other sources of additional messaging data is growing. EIA products provide features such as data reduction across content types, retention management, content indexing, and at least basic tools for e-discovery and classification.

The key players covered in this report are Barracuda Networks, Veritas Technologies, Mimecast, CommvauK, Google, Smarsh, Microsoft, ZL Technologies, Proofpoint, Micro Focus, Global Relay, Dell EMC, Bloomberg, Actiance, Capax Discovery, OpenText, IBM

Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Breakdown Data by Type

On-Premises

Managed

Hybrid

Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Breakdown Data by Application

0-100 Users

100-500 Users

Above 500 Users

Competitive Landscape:

North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe and other have been studied at length based on various parameters of businesses such as type, size, application, and end-users. The global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market is presented for niche reading. The report presents portfolios of different strategies and the best practices governing businesses. Some applicable sales methodologies have been included in this research report,that could influence business output.

