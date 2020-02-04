BusinessGeneral NewsInternational

Construction Fabrics Market 2020 Explosive Growth :VERSEIDAG-INDUTEX GmbH, Hightex GmbH, Dongwon Group and Novum Membranes GmbH among others.

Avatar sopan February 4, 2020

A Professional Survey done by RFM has formulated a report titled “Construction Fabrics Market”, which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the Construction Fabrics Market . It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the Construction Fabrics Market .

Some of the major competitors currently working in construction fabrics market are Sioen Industries NV, Low & Bonar, Sattler AG, Saint-Gobain, TAIYO KOGYO CORPORATION, Serge Ferrari S.A.S., HIRAOKA & Co., Ltd, ENDUTEX COATED TECHNICAL TEXTILES, VERSEIDAG-INDUTEX GmbH, Hightex GmbH, Dongwon Group and Novum Membranes GmbH among others.

Get Sample Copy Of This Construction Fabrics Market Report  @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/construction-fabrics-market-620297

Construction Fabrics Market  Drivers:                                                 

  • Increasing demand of high tensile strength and light weighted material in construction work drives this market growth.
  • Growing utilization of the woven construction fabrics at large scale drives the market growth.
  • Useful and aesthetic benefits in modern architecture is expected to drive the market growth.

Construction fabrics market is expected to reach USD 4 billion growing at a healthy CAGR of 9.40% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The growth of this market is attributed to the growing construction industry.

Construction Fabrics Market  Restraints:

  • Strict environmental regulations for the manufacturing processes restrict the market growth.
  • Disposal of industrial waste hampering the market growth.

Construction Fabrics Market Scope and Market Size

Construction fabrics market has been segmented on the basis of type, material and application.

Construction Fabrics Market 2020 Explosive Growth
Construction Fabrics Market 2020 Explosive Growth
  • On the basis of type, construction fabrics market is segmented into woven and non-woven. Due to high agility and heavy load capacity in road construction woven fabrics is dominating the market with largest market share in the forecast period.
  • On the basis of material, construction fabrics market is segmented into PVC, PTFE, PE, PP, ETFE and others. ETFE is the dominating segment with largest market share in the forecast period with its property of being used as best alternative to glass panels because of less weight.
  • On the basis of application, construction fabrics market is segmented into tensile architecture, awnings & canopies, facades and others. Tensile architecture is the dominating segment due to its ease of pre-fabrication and flexibility with the largest market share in the forecast period.

Country Level Analysis of Construction fabrics market

On the basis of region, the construction fabrics market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Key Developments in the Construction Fabrics Market  :

  • In April 2019, Carrington Textiles Ltd has launched three new fabrics, Xtraflex SL with 37.5 Technology, Molveno and Varese. These innovative fabrics were created by integrating active particles from volcanic sand into the fiber. This extends Carrington’s EOL Stretch Range by addition of these new products. This launch is expected to improve the product portfolio as well as customer base of the company.
  • In July 2018, Ahlstrom-Munksjö has launched HighFlow Wind Energy, a range of reinforcement fabric for wind turbine blade manufacturing. This product delivers high performance for lightweight composite materials. This launch has been expand the product portfolio of the company.

Competitive Analysis and Construction fabrics market Share Analysis:

Construction fabrics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of construction fabrics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents: Construction Fabrics Market 

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Scope/opportunities of the Construction Fabrics Market Report
  3. Research Methodology
  4. Construction Fabrics Market  Landscape
  5. Pipeline Analysis
  6. Construction Fabrics Market  Sizing
  7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  8. Construction Fabrics Market  Segmentation
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Regional Landscape
  11. Business Decision Framework
  12. Drivers & Challenges
  13. Construction Fabrics Market  Key Trends
  14. Construction Fabrics Market  Players Landscape
  15. Players Analysis
  16. Appendix

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: alan.naidu@researchformarkets.com

Tags
Avatar

sopan

Related Articles

Cervical Cancer Drug
November 11, 2019
17

Cervical Cancer Drug Market 2019 Industry Research, Reports, Insights With Merck, Novo Nordisk, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline

November 4, 2019
17

Excellent Growth of e-Pharma Market| DocMorris, Giant Eagle, OptumRx, CVS Health

Pompe Disease Treatment Market
November 11, 2019
10

Pompe Disease Treatment Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Sanofi,, Valerion Therapeutics

November 15, 2019
10

Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Market Research report covers Forecasts and Growth, 2019-2026 With Key Players ABB Emerson Honeywell Siemens Emerson Atos

Close