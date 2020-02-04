Commercial Seaweeds Market 2020 Explosive Growth :Biostadt India Limited, CP Kelco U.S. Brandt Group of Companies, Acadian Seaplants Limited

A Professional Survey done by RFM has formulated a report titled “Commercial Seaweeds Market”, which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the Commercial Seaweeds Market. It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the Commercial Seaweeds Market.

Commercial Seaweeds Market is expected to reach USD 37.82 billion growing at a substantial CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The growth of this market is owing to the growing demand of demand of seaweeds.

Few of the major competitors currently working in commercial seaweeds market are DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated, Groupe Roullier, COMPO EXPERT, Biostadt India Limited, CP Kelco U.S. Brandt Group of Companies, Acadian Seaplants Limited, Gelymar, Algea, Ceamsa and Seawin Biotech Group among others

Commercial Seaweeds Market Scope and Market Size

Commercial Seaweeds Market has been segmented on the basis of type, form, method of harvesting and application.

On the basis of type, commercial seaweeds market is segmented into brown seaweeds (Phaeophyceae), red seaweeds (Chlorophyta) and green seaweeds (Rhodophyta). The green seaweeds segment is dominating with the largest market share due to growing usage in human food applications.

On the basis of form, commercial seaweeds market is segmented into liquid, powdered and flakes.

Based on the method of harvesting, commercial seaweeds market is segmented into aquaculture and wild harvesting.

On the basis of application, commercial seaweeds market is segmented into direct food, textile, food additive, pharma & medical, paper, animal feed, fertilizer and others.

Country Level Analysis of Commercial Seaweeds Market

On the basis of region, commercial seaweeds market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

North America is the dominating region in which U.S. is the domination country with largest market share in the forecast period.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Commercial Seaweeds Market Drivers:

Growing usage commercial seaweeds is expected to drive the market growth.

Useful properties of seaweeds open up new scenarios for the food processing industry which drives the market growth.

Increase in marine production to satisfy the growing demand for fish and agricultural goods, drives the market growth.

Commercial Seaweeds Market Restraints:

Excessive usage of seaweed products hampers the market growth.

Increasing water population due to seaweed farming restrict the market growth.

Key Developments in the Commercial Seaweeds Market :

In April 2018, Acadian Plant Health, an Acadian Seaplants company that develops bio-stimulants focused on marine algae, has signed an agreement with Van Iperen International to develop new and sustainable solutions for farmers in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. This agreement has extended the product portfolio and market share of the company.

In January 2017, Alagia has acquired Cargill’s business as the leader in the marine ingredient specialty segment. For ice creams, juices and jellies, alginates are used as a safe and healthy label thickening component. This acquisition has been expanded the business growth as well as customer base of the company.

Table of Contents: Commercial Seaweeds Market

Executive Summary Scope/opportunities of the Report Research Methodology Commercial Seaweeds Market Landscape Pipeline Analysis Commercial Seaweeds Market Sizing Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Commercial Seaweeds Market Segmentation Customer Landscape Regional Landscape Business Decision Framework Drivers & Challenges Commercial Seaweeds Market Key Trends Players Landscape Commercial Seaweeds Market Players Analysis Appendix

